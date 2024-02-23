Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 28-year-old has 16 international caps to his name after playing in six of Ireland’s seven Test matches during that time.

Should McCollum walk out for the Test match against Afghanistan on Wednesday, it would mark exactly five years to the day when he made his international bow against the same opponents in 2019.

“Yeah, that first Test match against the Afghans – seems a while ago now,” McCollum said. “I had actually made my international debut in an ODI a few weeks before the Test and I got a first baller, trapped in front by Mujeeb (Ur Rahman), which was obviously a pretty horrendous feeling.

Ireland's James McCollum has earned 16 international caps since making his Test debut in 2019

“So, I remember walking in the Test a little later feeling a lot more comfortable, to be honest. Red ball was a format that I had done pretty well in and I had quite a lot of confidence in my game in the format.

“That Afghan attack had Rashid Khan in it who I had never faced before, so I was still pretty nervous about that. But the good thing about red ball cricket is you've got time to build an innings, time to work your way into a game,” he added.

“Rashid got me twice, but the second innings I got some time at the crease to battle through to 39. Sometimes it only takes one or two shots and then all of a sudden you find your flow. That was my memory of that Test debut.”

McCollum feels he has improved his mental approach to the game significantly since his debut five years ago, which has come with the experience of playing against some of the best players in the world.

“You pick a lot of things up just being around, or being in, the game at a high level for so long,” he said.

“I've been around guys who are playing in competitions all over the world, and playing with some of the best players in the world, and you are learning constantly.

“We have a pretty strong core batting group within the Ireland set-up and guys you can see a growing confidence in in the way we play.

“I suppose I’m also more tactically aware too – in the way I train, prepare and think about the game. Test cricket is a lot more mentally taxing than any other format of the game.

“From a batting perspective, you need to develop tactical awareness around figuring out how bowlers are trying to set you up, you have to read the fields, you have to be aware of your most likely mode of dismissal and try to negate that, and you’re trying to constantly stay one step ahead of the opposition captain's tactics.

“So, there's a lot that goes into a game. That’s come with time and experience,” said McCollum.

“Finally, I’ve put a lot more emphasis on trying to enjoy the game a lot more. I think when you first come into the team and you're on an experienced squad, you're just so overly eager to do well, and you put a lot of pressure on yourself.

“But over time you realise that that's not going to help you perform well. I'm very lucky to do what I do. You know, everyone's really good friends with each other in the squad - we get to travel the world.

“You know, it's a pretty incredible thing to do and I used to take that for granted, but I just try to enjoy every moment of it now.”

McCollum doesn’t hesitate when asked to reveal his best moment in an Irish shirt to date, quickly highlighting Ireland’s sensational performance against England at Lord’s in 2019.

“That's an easy one – 2019, Lord’s Test, day one,” he said. “It was just incredible, and no one expected it.

“They won the toss and a green top and batted first, which helped us a lot. To have England out for 85 by lunch - I mean you're in dreamland.

“I remember getting home that night after we put 220 or so on the board, thinking that it was an incredible day of cricket and wondering if it was always going to be like that!