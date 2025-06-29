Jason van der Merwe heroics sets Muckamore up for impressive Premier League win over Lisburn

Muckamore picked up an impressive Premier League win over title contenders Lisburn this weekend. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Jason van der Merwe’s stunning 135 helped set the platform for Muckamore’s impressive win over Premier League title contenders Lisburn on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van der Merwe, who has been one of the Northern Cricket Union’s most destructive batsmen for many years, struck nine sixes and 12 fours during his 95-ball stay at the crease as the hosts raced to 298/9.

The former CIYMS star was supported by Sathish Suresh (95) with the pair sharing a mammoth third-wicket partnership worth 213 – Suresh was denied his century after being bowled by Callum Atkinson (3/56).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faiz Fazal (63) and Adam Berry (28) got Lisburn’s chase off to a solid start before the latter became the first of five wickets collected by Luka Bates (5/4*) while Suresh picked up the key scalp of former Muckamore ace Ben Calitz.

Captain Neil Whitworth (43) and Nigel Jones (42) contributed in the middle order but van der Merwe (3/38) continued a fine all-round showing which included picking up the crucial wicket of Fazal.

While the 67-run triumph helped strengthen Muckamore’s top-six bid, it has dented Lisburn’s title hopes as they lost ground on rivals Instonians and Waringstown, who both collected victories on Saturday.

Leaders Inst made light work of newcomers Templepatrick with a fine team bowling effort led by Ben Rose (3/20) helping limit the hosts to only 129, despite a half-century from Charles Swart (59).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instonians’ reply got off to the worst possible start as Ireland international Cade Carmichael was dismissed by Ross Bryans in the very first ball of the innings, but Rob McKinley (61) and Sully Gould (47*) steadied the ship and ensured there would be no further drama.

McKinley was caught with only six runs required for victory and Gould finished the job in style by striking a maximum.

Waringstown showed their impressive batting strength – and depth – on Saturday as three players scored half-centuries in their 103-run win over North Down at The Lawn.

Graham Hume (76), James McCollum (60) and Greg Thompson (51) all reached the landmark while Sam Topping (42) and Morgan Topping (39) also chipped in before a late flurry from Daniel van der Merwe (27 off 11) helped the hosts reach 333/8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume (2/15) picked up the early wickets of Alistair Shields and Mohamed Aahil, and despite both Stevie Saul (57) and captain Tyron Koen (51) scoring fifties, North Down ultimately ended up well short of a winning total.

Meanwhile, Woodvale sit bottom of the Premier League table following a comprehensive 152-run defeat to Cliftonville Academy – a result which came just six days after beating the same opponents in a Challenge Cup quarter-final.

John Glass (62) and in-form Varun Chopra (59) led from the front for Cliftonville Academy as they posted 247/5 in a match impacted by weather.

Captain Matthew McCord (3/14) picked up the opening two wickets before Glass dismissed Ruhan Pretorius, who came into the fixture as the Premier League’s top run-scorer, for one as Woodvale were bowled out for 95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Belmont, CIYMS dismissed neighbouring CSNI for only 79 as Hermann Rolfes, Mark Best and Ben Snell all collected three wickets apiece.