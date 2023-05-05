​The 31-year-old carried on his superb form from the recent European Cricket League in Spain where he was the competition’s top run-scorer as the Belmont outfit finished third by firing CI to a 163-run victory over Derriaghy.

He smashed seven fours and six maximums during his 62-ball stay at the crease, only being denied a deserved century with time running out but their score of 276/6 proved more than enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Ireland youth international was barely required as CIYMS made it two wins on the trot against Carrickfergus on Thursday evening with Ross Adair (85* from 42 deliveries) doing most of the damage.

CI's Jason Van Der Merwe

CI head into a crunch clash with reigning Robinson Services Premier League champions Lisburn on Saturday – a crucial encounter even if it’s very early in the grand scheme of the season.

"It settles the nerves and hopefully sets you up for the season,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully that's me only getting started.

"It was a perfect start for us really with most batters getting a bat and bowlers getting some overs. It's nice to get a win early on and hopefully that sets the ball rolling.

"On the day I would have taken 99* but in the days after you're thinking '99, I just needed one more run!' and it makes you think.

"I think it (the ECL) definitely has (helped me). We played a lot of games over there so I was hitting a lot of balls and I think you can tell how it important it was because most of the batters that got in scored runs. It has definitely helped us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel a lot more prepared and a lot of guys are confident when they go out to bat because we've had so many games. Even though we came third in Spain we still won a lot of games so it's a good habit to have."

Van der Merwe shared a partnership of 103 with new signing Theo van Woerkom – who also collected figures of 5/20 – last weekend while Tyron Koen picked up his first wicket for the club and overseas player Ed Nuttall did the same on Thursday.

"Both of the Kiwis and Tyron have really impressed,” added van der Merwe.

"It's probably good for them to do well in their first match because it helps them settle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are quality players and they are all good blokes too. They have settled right in and are valuable members of the team already."

CIYMS will come up against a familiar figure in Nigel Jones on Saturday, their former captain who won every trophy available at Belmont before departing for Lisburn ahead of the 2023 campaign.

"I would say it is an important one, especially with Jonesy going over to Lisburn!" he said.

"It will be strange playing against him after playing with him for close to 10 years with CSNI and CIYMS. It'll be competitive and nice to get one up on him! It's the same for AC - I think he has played with him for 16 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad