Josh Little stars with six wickets as Ireland beat Zimbabwe

Josh Little took six wickets as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in their second one-day international to go 1-0 up in the series.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:26 GMT
Little ripped through Zimbabwe’s top order in Harare, taking the first four wickets as the hosts slumped to 19 for four before recovering to set Ireland a target of 167, with Little finishing with six for 36 off his 10 overs.

Ireland made a slow start themselves with Andy Balbirnie out for a first-ball duck but Curtis Campher turned the tide with 66 off 71 balls, shifting the momentum.

Zimbabwe bowled well but did not have enough runs on the board to defend, with Lorcan Tucker (28), Harry Tector (21) and Mark Adair (25 not out) helping Ireland get over the line at the start of the 41st over.

