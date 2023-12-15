Josh Little stars with six wickets as Ireland beat Zimbabwe
Little ripped through Zimbabwe’s top order in Harare, taking the first four wickets as the hosts slumped to 19 for four before recovering to set Ireland a target of 167, with Little finishing with six for 36 off his 10 overs.
Ireland made a slow start themselves with Andy Balbirnie out for a first-ball duck but Curtis Campher turned the tide with 66 off 71 balls, shifting the momentum.
Zimbabwe bowled well but did not have enough runs on the board to defend, with Lorcan Tucker (28), Harry Tector (21) and Mark Adair (25 not out) helping Ireland get over the line at the start of the 41st over.