Josh Little took six wickets as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in their second one-day international to go 1-0 up in the series.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Little ripped through Zimbabwe’s top order in Harare, taking the first four wickets as the hosts slumped to 19 for four before recovering to set Ireland a target of 167, with Little finishing with six for 36 off his 10 overs.

Ireland made a slow start themselves with Andy Balbirnie out for a first-ball duck but Curtis Campher turned the tide with 66 off 71 balls, shifting the momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad