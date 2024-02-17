Kyle McCallan inducted into Hall of Fame on memorable night for NCU players and clubs at Irish Cricket Awards

Winners at the Irish Cricket Awards. PIC: Cricket Ireland

McCallan made 227 appearances for Ireland during a stellar career, taking 256 wickets and scoring 3,616 runs while also starring at the 2007 World Cup as they progressed to the Super Eight stage by famously defeating Pakistan at Sabina Park on St Patrick’s Day.

The 48-year-old continued to play for club side Waringstown up until the end of the 2022 season, helping them stamp their mark as one of the most dominant forces in local cricket by winning four Irish Senior Cup crowns since 2011 – bringing their overall tally to a record six.

According to CricketEurope’s StatsZone, McCallan played 354 matches for the County Down outfit after joining from Cliftonville in 2005 and scored 7,587 runs (seventh-highest since data has been collected) and his 487 wickets puts him fifth on that list.

He scored 12 centuries and 41 half-centuries, averaging almost 38 across 281 innings.

Elsewhere, Northern Knights wicketkeeper-batsman Neil Rock was named Inter-Provincial Series Player of the Year and Belfast-born Amy Hunter was crowned Super Series Player of the Year.

Waringstown won Club of the Year after lifting the Challenge Cup and reaching the Irish Senior Cup final last season while their batsman Morgan Topping celebrated individual glory by winning Club Player of the Year for scoring 1,088 runs, including 150 in the Challenge Cup final success against Carrickfergus at Stormont.