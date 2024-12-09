Last-over hero Laura Delany says completing a clean sweep Twenty20 series victory over Bangladesh shows what Ireland “are capable of” after her crucial 36* helped seal their 3-0 success in Sylhet with one ball to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orla Prendergast claimed four for 22 to help pull the hosts back and set Ireland 124 for victory, but they slumped to 110 for six in reply.

Number five Delany kept her cool, however, and struck three consecutive fours off Shorna Akter’s final over to help the tourists over the line with a ball to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Ireland captain Gaby Lewis won the toss and elected to field, Bangladesh responded with a strong start that was helped by Sobhana Mostary, who produced the top score in the match with 45.

Orla Prendergast celebrates picking up a wicket against Bangladesh. (Photo by Bangladesh Cricket Board via Cricket Ireland)

At the halfway stage of the Bangladesh innings the run rate was a healthy 7.90 runs per over, with the Asian side looking on track for a 170+ score. Ireland’s bowlers, though, had other ideas.

Mostary shared a 71-run stand for the second wicket with Sharmin Akhter, but she departed for 34 at the expense of Aimee Maguire and Prendergast’s four for 22 restricted the hosts to 123 for seven.

Prendergast finishes the three-match T20I series with 10 wickets with returns of 3-24, 3-13 and 4-22, underscoring her increasing effectiveness with the ball in this format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Hunter (28) and captain Lewis (21) put on 55 for the first wicket, but when both ended up back in the pavilion, the home team’s spinners tightened the screws and the Irish run rate dropped dramatically – wickets tumbled and the boundaries dried up as the modest target began to look a more challenging target than initially thought.

However, Delany then took centre stage after a middle-order collapse with a crucial 31-ball innings to help them register a 3-0 T20 series victory, striking three consecutive boundaries in the last over to get Ireland home with one ball to spare.

It helped Ireland bounce back in fine style from their 3-0 ODI series defeat to the same opposition and continues solid form in the T20 arena after beating England in September.

"I’m delighted with how that last over went but more so delighted for the team,” Delany said after being named Player of the Match. “We’ve played some great cricket in this T20 series and to finish it off with a win shows everyone what we’re capable of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They (young players) inspire me because they are fearless, aggressive and that’s something I try to emulate with my own game. There’s plenty of work to do.