Laurelvale aiming to end 55-year wait for third JUnior Cup

The year 1966 is a famous one in the world of sport, marking the last time England picked up a World Cup after a hat-trick from Geoff Hurst, but it also brought Laurelvale’s last Junior Cup success.

This is the best chance yet for the County Armagh side to secure another trophy with the form of captain David Sinton and all-rounder Adnan Malik.

Sinton has scored a half-century in every round of the Junior Cup run so far while Malik still holds the highest senior individual score of the season with the 196* he blasted against Lurgan in June.

Laurelvale captain David Sinton and Lisburn II skipper Gavin McGill pose with the trophy. Also pictured is Stephen Houston from sponsors GMcG.

Malik has been a revelation since joining the club and Sinton is hoping his form can continue at Wallace Park.

“Adnan has been a superb all-round addition to the club,” he said.

“Not only on the field but also using his experience off the field at practice sessions, helping the players and passing on advice.

“On the field he has performed superbly with bat and ball.

“His batting has been immense and that’s been our platform regardless of setting a target or chasing one.

“Personally, it’s been a great help to me and I’ve really enjoyed some of the partnerships we have had.

“It’s a lot easier to come in with a foundation set rather than coming in after a few early wickets, so hopefully that will continue on Saturday.”

On the contrary, Lisburn II have won the Junior Cup eight times – the last of which came in 2016.

Gavin McGill’s side are currently unbeaten throughout the 2021 campaign, winning all nine of their league matches to sit top of Junior One combined with a run to the cup final, which will be played in their own backyard.

They’ll be looking to record a historic double and McGill credits their success to a combination of factors.

“We’ve had a relatively settled side this year which has helped us maintain momentum as the season has gone on,” he said.

“Our bowling has been our main strength and we have a good balance of seam and spin in the attack.

“The bowlers have been aided by tight fielding leading to sustained pressure making it difficult for opposition batsmen to score and ultimately give their wickets up.

“It may sound basic, but we’ve held the vast majority of our catches too which makes a big difference.”

It’s always a special moment for a team to play a final in front of home support, and McGill admits that has pushed his side on even more than normal this season.

“It’s very special to be able to play such an important match at Wallace Park,” he added.

“Knowing the final would be played at home gave us a goal to strive for which has only intensified as the competition has progressed.

“It’s a real privilege to play in such a great setting on an excellent surface.

“We’re extremely lucky to have such a committed groundsman and Dean and his team always have the place in tip top shape.