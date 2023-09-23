Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Root’s withdrawal from the group after the series opener at Headingley was washed out means England have none of their Cricket World Cup stars in situ for ODIs at Trent Bridge today and Bristol on Tuesday.

Up to five players – batters Sam Hain and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, seamer George Scrimshaw and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith – could make their England debuts in Nottingham.

Tucker, though, insisted this does not necessarily mean a dramatically weaker England side, captained by Zak Crawley, as many in the home side’s squad have experience on the T20 franchise circuit.

Ireland wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker during a nets session. PIC: PA/Stu Forster.

“The strength in depth of English cricket at the moment is that all these lads are strong faces in franchise cricket all over the world,” said Tucker. “They’re playing great cricket.

"I’m reasonably familiar with some of them, but some new faces too, so it’ll take some adapting for us as a team, but we’re keen to get out there.

“I’ve played against Kohler-Cadmore before.

"We had a little meeting to discuss what role he might have in their team.

“I think they’re really strong whatever team they put out.”

Tucker, part of the Ireland squad that missed out on a World Cup place in this summer’s qualifier, will resume batting at number five amid speculation he might have been moved as high as three in the order.

Instead, the decision has been taken to shift highly rated all-rounder Curtis Campher up to first drop, with Tucker now intending to iron out any kinks at his game in his usual batting position.

“It’s nice to be involved in any conversations about new roles in our team,” added Tucker, who allayed concerns about a bandaged left wrist on Friday, insisting the strapping was just precaution.

“They’ve gone with Curtis, he’s settled in and batted beautifully in all formats this year. It’s a great opportunity for him, so best of luck to him.

“I’ll be at number five and there’s still lots of work to do with my ODI cricket.”

Elsewhere, England batsman Ben Duckett has switched focus to his next duel with India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after the axing of Jason Roy provided some solace for his own World Cup omission.

“I’m used to missing out in the white-ball squad,” he said. “It’s so hard to break into.

"You look at one of England’s best white-ball batters ever, Jason Roy, missing out.

"If he’s missing out then I don’t feel too bad.

“It’s really tough on Jason.

"But what he’s achieved in an England shirt has been incredible.

"I used to watch him and love seeing him bat.

"I’m sure he’ll score so many runs in whatever shirt he’s wearing.