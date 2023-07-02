​Carrick’s overseas professional Michael Rippon (107*) and captain CJ van der Walt (58*) shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 156 to push the visitors up to 242/4 at Stormont, but it proved no challenge for CSNI who chased their target inside 42 overs to secure a six-wicket triumph.

Opening the batting, 17-year-old Ryan Hunter (91) fell just short of a century while Ellison (75*) remained until the end to get the job done, hitting his runs from 70 deliveries.

Hunter’s starring role is just the latest impressive showing from an emerging crop of youngsters at the Belfast club, with the likes of Harry Dyer, Finn Lutton, James West and Adam Leckey all showing their undoubted talent throughout the course of 2023.

CSNI's Marc Ellison

"The platform that was laid by Paddy (Beverland) and Ryan was great,” said Ellison. “'Ryan has played some tidy innings this year and got a few thirties and forties.

"He has been looking relatively comfortable and not pushed on, so it was really nice to see him get that extra time in the middle.

"He has been hitting the ball really well and playing a few shots that we maybe haven't seen from him before over the last few weeks and it maybe just hasn't quite clicked.

"It was great to see him push on and there's a tinge of disappointment he couldn't reach three figures but it's only a matter of time before he ticks that first Premier League hundred off."

They are still competing on both league and cup fronts with a Challenge Cup semi-final against Waringstown coming up later this month – which will give the youngsters even more experience of pressure situations.

“Probably the key for us in terms of the environment we're trying to create is Thommo has been brilliant at giving them opportunities at the right time,” added Ellison. “That's the most difficult thing as a captain.

"They have been good enough to take those opportunities and it's probably the bowling where they have been most impressive this year.

"Finn has been fantastic and the energy he brings to every spell is awesome.

"You know he's going to give the effort every game and he has picked up an extra yard of pace.

"He's a genuine wicket taker and at his age on our wickets is very impressive.

"James West has been getting better every game and it's amazing how much his confidence has improved and how consistent he is with his orthodox and stock delivery.

"He's causing enough doubt in the batsman's mind that people aren't looking to take a risk against him.

"Harry Dyer bowled 10 overs for very little at the end of the innings and proved very difficult to get away against two set batsmen.