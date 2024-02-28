Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Irish were 100 for four at stumps in reply, Curtis Campher falling one short of his half-century.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi opted to bat after winning the toss, but seam-bowling all-rounder Adair (five for 39) removed opener Noor Ali Zadran (seven) and Rahmat Shah (nought) with only 11 on the board.

Wickets fell at regular intervals and only Ibrahim Zadran (53), Karim Janat (41 not out) and Hashmatullah (20) made any impact.

Mark Adair celebrates taking a wicket against Afghanistan. Picture: ACB

Openers Peter Moor (12) and Andrew Balbirnie (two) departed cheaply as Ireland began their response before Campher and Harry Tector put on 60 for the third wicket.

Tector will resume on 32 alongside Paul Stirling (two not out) as the Irish bid for their first Test win at the eighth attempt.