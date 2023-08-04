​The success was set up by a record-breaking Challenge Cup final partnership between Morgan Topping (150) and Adam Dennison (109) with the duo putting on 247 for the third-wicket – the previous best of 201 belonged to Dennison’s father David and Ivan Anderson.

Topping’s contribution, which came from 119 balls and included 22 boundaries, is the new highest one-day individual final score as he bettered the 145* his partner scored in victory over CSNI five years ago while Waringstown’s mammoth total of 354/4 also set a new best one-day decider team total.

While victory was never in doubt after first-innings batting brilliance, Carrickfergus – playing in their debut Challenge Cup final – showed immense character with captain CJ van der Walt (97) falling just short of a deserved century while Jake Egan (87) and Ben Cave (51) played superb supporting roles.

Waringstown were crowned winners of the 2023 Challenge Cup at Stormont after beating Carrickfergus. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

They recovered from 129/6 to post 318 all out – a total which would have been enough to lift the famous in trophy in almost any other year.

Those in attendance won’t forget the exploits of Topping and Dennison in a hurry and captain Greg Thompson praised the pair.

"It was brilliant,” he said. “They were both excellent.

"Denny anchored the innings and then accelerated perfectly at the end and as soon as Morgan got his 50 he really took off and showed what he’s capable of.

"It was brilliant to see and they were two special innings in what was a special occasion.”

Despite securing his second Challenge Cup crown as captain, Thompson – always seeking perfection with a squad that have delivered it on the biggest stages more than most in recent times – also reflected on moments that could have been better.

"It’s mixed emotions right now,” he added. “We’re delighted to get across the line and win a first trophy of the season.

"Without taking any credit away from Carrick who I thought played really well and gave themselves every chance in the second innings to chase a big total, I think there is disappointment we didn’t kill the game earlier.

"The decisions I made and the execution of skills from us could have been better, but we got across the line.

"We’ve two more cup finals and five more finals when it comes to the league which we probably have to win.”

The Villagers now head into next Saturday’s Irish Senior Cup final on home turf against Leinster and still have a LVS Twenty20 Cup showdown to contest later this month.

Thompson isn’t looking to just settle for a memorable Challenge Cup title but is eager to add more silverware to an almost overflowing Lawn trophy cabinet.

"We don’t want to settle,” he said. “We know there is a great opportunity this season to add more silverware.