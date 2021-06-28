NCU announces squad for 2021 Future Series

Under the name of Emerging Knights, the best young and upcoming talent from across the NCU will compete in this newly-formed series alongside the other three provincial unions – Leinster (Leinster Lightning Emerging Bolts), Munster (Munster Heat) and North West (Emerging Warriors) – plus Ireland’s U19 side.

Each side – comprising of players who are mainly under the age of 25 – will play eight matches in the series. There will be four 45-over matches and four T20 matches with each team playing the others once in each format.

John Matchett (CIYMS CC) will captain the squad and will be joined by fellow inter-provincial players Ross Adair and Matthew Foster.

Emerging Knights Head Coach, Simon Johnston

The core 14 players come from eight clubs (Carrickfergus, CIYMS, Cliftonville Academy, CSNI, Instonians, North Down, Waringstown, Woodvale).

In addition to the core 14, a further 15 players from the NCU’s pathway programmes (U15-U19) have been to train and may feature in matches throughout the summer.

Ben Rose of Instonians has not been added to either squad, but will train when available. Other players may be invited to train off the back of strong performances at club level.

Emerging Knights Head Coach, Simon Johnston said: “This is an exciting new venture and we are looking forward to offering young cricketers within the NCU the opportunity to try their hand at playing at the next level.

“We have a number of extremely talented players at our disposal and I hope that this opportunity will enable players to grow and become better cricketers.

“Beyond our core group, there are a number of players who will train in the setup throughout the summer and it is fantastic to see that so many players are enthusiastic about being involved.

“Given the format of the series, it allows us to see players across formats and we can offer assistance and aid their development.”

EMERGING KNIGHTS CORE SQUAD: John Matchett (c) (CIYMS), Ross Adair (CSNI), Aditya Adey (Woodvale), Max Burton (Cliftonville Academy), Cade Carmichael (Instonians), Matthew Foster (CSNI), James Hunter (Instonians), Archie Johnston (CSNI), Ben Mackey (CSNI), Tom Mayes (North Down), Oliver Metcalfe (Instonians), Cian Robertson (Instonians), Morgan Topping (Waringstown), CJ van der Walt (Carrickfergus)