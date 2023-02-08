One of the standout clashes pits CSNI at home to Leinster, who have Ireland international Gareth Delany in their ranks.

Six-time champions Waringstown travel to Newbuildings while there are also trips for Carrickfergus (vs Donemana) and Instonians (vs Malahide).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Down last won this competition in 1995 and start their 2023 campaign at home to Eglinton and the NCU involvement is rounded out by Woodvale’s home tie with Balbriggan.

CIYMS won the 2022 Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup

2022 champions CIYMS and runners-up Lisburn received byes into the second round alongside semi-finalists Clontarf and Phoenix.

All first round ties will be played on Saturday, 20th May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ISC Round One draw

Malahide vs Instonians

YMCA vs Coleraine

Railway Union vs Bready

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pembroke vs Brigade

Woodvale vs Balbriggan

CSNI vs Leinster

North Down vs Eglinton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox Lodge vs The Hills

Donemana vs Carrickfergus

Newbuildings vs Waringstown

Cork Harlequins vs Merrion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad