NCU teams learn their Irish Senior Cup fate in first round draw

Six NCU top-flight sides have found out their first round Irish Senior Cup opponents after the draw was conducted this afternoon.

By Johnny Morton
6 hours ago - 1 min read

One of the standout clashes pits CSNI at home to Leinster, who have Ireland international Gareth Delany in their ranks.

Six-time champions Waringstown travel to Newbuildings while there are also trips for Carrickfergus (vs Donemana) and Instonians (vs Malahide).

North Down last won this competition in 1995 and start their 2023 campaign at home to Eglinton and the NCU involvement is rounded out by Woodvale’s home tie with Balbriggan.

CIYMS won the 2022 Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup
2022 champions CIYMS and runners-up Lisburn received byes into the second round alongside semi-finalists Clontarf and Phoenix.

All first round ties will be played on Saturday, 20th May.

ISC Round One draw

Malahide vs Instonians

YMCA vs Coleraine

Railway Union vs Bready

Pembroke vs Brigade

Woodvale vs Balbriggan

CSNI vs Leinster

North Down vs Eglinton

Fox Lodge vs The Hills

Donemana vs Carrickfergus

Newbuildings vs Waringstown

Cork Harlequins vs Merrion

Ardmore vs Cork County

