NCU teams learn their Irish Senior Cup fate in first round draw
Six NCU top-flight sides have found out their first round Irish Senior Cup opponents after the draw was conducted this afternoon.
One of the standout clashes pits CSNI at home to Leinster, who have Ireland international Gareth Delany in their ranks.
Six-time champions Waringstown travel to Newbuildings while there are also trips for Carrickfergus (vs Donemana) and Instonians (vs Malahide).
North Down last won this competition in 1995 and start their 2023 campaign at home to Eglinton and the NCU involvement is rounded out by Woodvale’s home tie with Balbriggan.
2022 champions CIYMS and runners-up Lisburn received byes into the second round alongside semi-finalists Clontarf and Phoenix.
All first round ties will be played on Saturday, 20th May.
ISC Round One draw
Malahide vs Instonians
YMCA vs Coleraine
Railway Union vs Bready
Pembroke vs Brigade
Woodvale vs Balbriggan
CSNI vs Leinster
North Down vs Eglinton
Fox Lodge vs The Hills
Donemana vs Carrickfergus
Newbuildings vs Waringstown
Cork Harlequins vs Merrion
Ardmore vs Cork County