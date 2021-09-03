Neil Rock eyes more big wins with Ireland

Ireland wicketkeeper Neil Rock. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Rock, 20, made his international debut in the first game of the current series and has settled quickly into the senior set up.

He has appeared 30 times for Ireland Wolves and Ireland Academy sides, and was part of the Under-19s World Cup side in 2018.

“It’s nice to have wrapped up the series with a game to go, but we want to carry on winning and take momentum into the ODI series,” he said.

“Saturday at Bready will be a sell-out crowd, so hopefully we can put in another good performance and finish the series on a high.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Barry McCarthy and Munster Reds’ Aaron Cawley have been added to the Ireland Wolves squad ahead of Monday’s game against Zimbabwe XI at Belmont (10.30am) in Belfast.

The provisional squad was named last month for the fixture, with selectors leaving the flexibility to bring in two additional players closer to the match to provide more game time ahead of the One-Day International series which begins on Wednesday.

IRELAND WOLVES: William Porterfield (Captain), Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Stephen Doheny, Matt Ford, Mike Frost, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Manley, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker.

p The Ireland Under-19s men’s squad for the ICC World Cup Europe Qualifier has been announced.

The tournament takes place at the Desert Springs Resort in Spain from September 17-26. The squad will be led by Tim Tector – the third Tector brother to have captained the Ireland men’s Under-19s team after older brothers Jack and Harry.