New North Down captain Tyron Koen says he’s thrilled to be joining an “exciting project” after arriving from CIYMS ahead of the 2025 season – a signing which came hot on the heels of Aditya Adey’s return to The Green.

Both arrivals act as a statement of intent for the Comber outfit with Adey rejoining for a second stint after collecting a NCU-high 48 wickets for Woodvale across competitions last term while Koen scored over 1,000 runs in two seasons with CI, including two centuries and six fifties.

The 26-year-old’s first introduction to cricket on these shores was as an overseas player at North West side Ardmore and alongside his new role as North Down skipper, the South African will also serve as coach after penning a multi-year deal.

“I’m really excited to join North Down and can’t wait to get going,” he told the club’s website. “It’s an exciting project, and I’m looking forward to working with the team and contributing to the club’s future.

New North Down captain Tyron Koen is welcomed to the club by chairman Dean McDonald. (Photo by North Down Cricket Club)

"Big thanks to the club for this opportunity – I’m ready to help us achieve our goals.”

Koen made 25 First-Class appearances for KwaZulu-Natal and also represented the Northern Knights six times in the Inter-Provincial Series last season.

“Tyron is a top-class cricketer, and we’re thrilled he’s committed his future to North Down,” said Peter Shields, North Down’s Chairman of Cricket. “He’s a proven winner who knows how to perform at the highest level – exactly what we’re aiming for.

"This is a long-term project, and Tyron is a huge part of our exciting plans.”

Club Chairman Dean McDonald added: “We’re absolutely buzzing to have Tyron on board. It’s a testament to his ambition and character that he’s chosen this new challenge with us. Beyond his skills, it’s his values that align perfectly with what we’re building here at North Down.”

Meanwhile, Adey’s arrival marks another significant moment prior to next summer with the all-rounder coming off a superb season where he helped Woodvale challenge for the Premier League title.

He enjoyed a career-best campaign with the ball, picking up 48 wickets – 10 more than the next best performer – at an average of 16.77, while he also collected 20 or more in each of his previous three seasons with the Ballygomartin Road outfit.

Adey was part of North Down’s last trophy success when they lifted the Robinson Services Cup in 2020 after beating Waringstown in the showpiece decider and says he wants to make “a big contribution” next term.

“I’m thrilled to be back,” he said. “I hope to make a big contribution to the team’s success and also help contribute to the wider club by working with the younger players. It’s an exciting time for the club, and I can’t wait to get started.”

McDonald added: “Aditya’s impact on the field is sure to be significant. His proven skills will enhance our competitive edge, and we’re eager to see how he integrates with our existing players.

"Furthermore, his commitment to coaching will make a substantial impact with our young players, sharing his insights and fostering a love for the game. His experience will undoubtedly inspire them to reach their potential.”

It has already been a busy window for Premier League clubs as they prepare for the 2025 campaign with Ireland international Ross Adair joining brother Mark at Lisburn while CIYMS signed Jake Egan from relegated Carrickfergus.