Nigel Jones ready to start new chapter with Lisburn after trophy-laden CIYMS spell

​The 40-year-old was the headline transfer over the close season, switching Belmont for current Premier League champions Lisburn and is set to make his club debut in Saturday’s clash with Instonians at Shaws Bridge.

Former Ireland international Jones is undoubtedly still one of the premier all-rounders in local cricket with CricketEurope’s StatZone – which has been meticulously compiled since 2006 – putting him second in the runs chart during that period (with a whopping 9,754) while only former teammate Allen Coulter has collected more wickets as a fast bowler.

With Jones living in Lisburn, this move felt like a natural one for him but it was just about finding the right time – and now it has arrived.

Nigel Jones (R) with captain Callum Atkinson at Wallace Park after he signed for the club. Credit: Lisburn CC

"With the nature of my job with the Leinster squad, a bit of work with Trinity and in other environments, my time is pretty full,” said the Leinster Lightning head coach. “I have three children so I had to work out what was going to work for me to still play and do something I enjoy.

"It was the natural progression to get closer to home and make life a bit easier in terms of logistics and my youngest Reuben is often playing in Wallace Park on a Saturday when I'm probably in other parts of the NCU playing cricket.

"There's a chance now that he might get to see his dad playing cricket.

“Callum (Atkinson, captain) hasn't been shy in suggesting the idea to me over the years and Uel (Graham, coach) back in the day as well!

"I've had a number of guys saying that they would be keen to have me so it was more about timing for me rather than if it would happen - it was more about when.

"With my time at CI and how much I invested there, I'm proud looking back at where they were when I came to where it is today.

"They are in a good spot which helps me move on. When you invest so much effort into something you want to see it progress, develop and get to a point where it can continue on and I feel that's what has happened with CI.

"I left there on really good terms, have some great relationships and now it's time for a new chapter."

Jones finally ticked off the one missing trophy from his collection at the end of last season, ironically beating his current club Lisburn in the Irish Senior Cup final.

CIYMS had dreamed of that moment and compiled a star-studded squad in order to achieve it, and Jones, who was the driving force behind their success, looks back with great pride on what they achieved together.

"It (Irish Cup) meant a lot to me,” he added. “It meant a lot to supporters and followers of CI as well.

"As a club it was always something they hoped to have an opportunity at and possibly didn't believe it would come, but over the last five years there was a great belief with the squad we had and where we were going that we could do it.

"That was really pleasing to think you had the support and as a changing room we had the belief.

"Last year it felt like it was our destiny to go on and pick that trophy up. It was a nice way to play my last game and finish.

"I was able to leave on a real high and I know the guys at CI will be very keen to follow it up this year.

"There are some good people in the background that really support that side and made life easier for me during my time there.

"Full credit to the team. Guys kept training hard, kept believing in themselves and there were some great skills in that side.

"You combine all of those things and you get yourself in a pretty good place every time you cross the rope.

"There's a combination of a lot of things and not just one person. I played a part in it and was pleased to do so.”

Jones will now be looking to bring that ruthless winning mentality to Wallace Park, where they have certainly laid the foundations for success.

Last year’s Premier League triumph was similar to Leicester City’s in 2016, turning themselves from basement boys the previous season to champions within 12 months.

They have conducted some great business during the winter, bringing not only Jones to the club but also Northern Knights young gun James Hunter, who made the switch from Instonians.

Overseas professional – and run machine - Faiz Fazal is returning for another campaign and Jones is confident they can use last season as a springboard.

"There has been a real good energy and buzz around training,” he said. “The guys have been clear in terms of what they are trying to do and that's the message I've been trying to reinforce - keep the confidence of last season and go again.

"I've been really impressed with the attitude and commitment and I think we're in a very good place this year.

"Mentally I'm ready for it and the team have been fantastic so far.

"it's time to look forward and see what we can do over the next few years."

Robinson Services Premier League matches: CIYMS v Carrickfergus, CSNI v Derriaghy, Instonians v Lisburn, North Down v Woodvale.