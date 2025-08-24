Nikolai Smith hails 'fantastic cricketer' Shane Dadswell for role in Instonians' Premier League title triumph

Instonians celebrate after lifting the Premier League title. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Nikolai Smith hailed the impact of “fantastic cricketer” Shane Dadswell after the South African struck 96 to help Instonians seal Premier League title glory in fine fashion with a four-wicket win over Lisburn.

Dadswell brought his league run tally for the season to 653 – only two players, Ruhan Pretorius (742) and team-mate Cade Carmichael (726), registered more – as he smashed 96 from only 47 deliveries at Wallace Park.

The 27-year-old whacked nine sixes to play a starring role as Instonians successfully chased a winning target of 307 with more than 12 overs to spare, cementing champion status in style.

Dadswell was supported by Ireland international Neil Rock (53) and also put on a partnership of 71 alongside Andrew White (50*) – he scored 58 of those runs from only 27 balls.

Having also chipped in with 19 wickets, Dadswell enjoyed a superb all-round season to help Instonians win 13 of 14 league matches to seal a second title in three seasons.

Their sole defeat came in a rearranged fixture, which was reduced to 20 overs, against rivals Waringstown and they remain on course for a treble ahead of an All-Ireland Twenty20 Cup final showdown with Cork County.

“We wanted Shane back last year but it didn’t work out,” Smith told CricketEurope. “We always wanted him back because he is not only a fantastic cricketer, which everyone knows, but also a fantastic person.

"He makes everyone feel two feet bigger and gets the best out of everyone. When you know you have him in your team you know the game is probably in your favour because you know what he can do with both bat and ball. He makes everyone play better.”

The only scenario that could potentially have denied Instonians title glory heading into the final weekend of action was if they suffered a heavy loss combined with Waringstown dominating against CIYMS.

CI were on course for a mammoth total having reached 261 for the loss of only two wickets inside 39 overs with Jack Beattie (92) and captain John Matchett (85) leading the way.

However, despite another contribution from the dependable Chris Dougherty (80), they fell to 317 all out with Ireland international Tom Mayes (4/58) enjoying late success.

It still proved to be more than enough to seal a 136-run win with Ben Snell (3/35) impressing against his former side as Waringstown were bowled out for 181 and relinquished their Premier League title, but they still enjoyed Challenge Cup success earlier this month.

Elsewhere, CSNI collected a fifth consecutive league win, rounding out their campaign by dismissing Woodvale for only 58 at Stormont – both Matthew Foster (3/20) and Jordan Neill (3/9) collected three wickets apiece.

North Down captain Tyron Koen (143*) starred as his side ended a mixed season with an emphatic 257-run triumph over Muckamore.

Koen struck 23 boundaries during his 110-ball stay at the crease before the Moylena outfit were bowled out for only 93 – Mickey Copeland ensured he ended as the Premier League’s top-wicket taker by moving onto 29 after collecting three Muckamore scalps.