"It's a relief to let that one go after a few years of doing it and just enjoy my cricket."

​The 29-year-old has formed a devastating opening partnership with Aniruddha Chore to help the Comber outfit lay down markers in both the Robinson Services Premier League and Irish Senior Cup, where Shields’ 88* secured a routine 10-wicket triumph over Eglinton last weekend.

Only three players can boast a better run return in the league than the former Ireland youth international (215 at an average of 43).

"I'm probably pleasantly surprised because like everybody else the pre-season we had this year was disrupted in terms of game time,” said Shields.

​North Down’s Alistair Shields has started the season in fine form

"“We had a bit of practice indoors but both weekends before the season were washed out so I didn't get much time in the middle so it's just one of those things.

"You get a bit of luck along the way and try cash in on it when you get it. Fortunately so far I've been able to do that.

"It's probably a bit frustrating that once I got starts in the first few weeks I got to 50 and got out.

"It was nice to make a match-winning contribution last weekend and long may it continue."

This level of performance has been accompanied by a new-found freedom after handing the captaincy reins over to Peter Davison for the 2023 season.

Shields’ reign as skipper was a successful one, winning the 2020 Robinson Services Cup alongside reaching the Twenty20 Cup final in the same year and a Gallagher Challenge Cup decider the following season.

"It probably got to a point just after the split last year where it was becoming a bit of a chore to be honest,” he added. “It was the right time for me and for the team as well to get a fresh approach and fresh eyes on it which is working well so far.

"I'm enjoying packing my kit bag on a Friday night and just turning up to play on a Saturday morning.

"It's not an easy job. It's very rewarding when things go well but you are trying to keep a few plates spinning at times.

"You're trying to keep people happy because it's an amateur sport at the end of the day so people are giving up their time and hours during the week and want to be involved.

"It's not always easy in a competitive environment like our league is - it's balancing that will to win and desire to come out on top with keeping people involved and happy.

"It's a relief to let that one go after a few years of doing it and just enjoy my cricket."

With Shields in this type of form, North Down are certainly capable of competing for silverware and Saturday sees another opportunity for progression when they host Derriaghy in the Gallagher Challenge Cup second round.

"We're targeting every competition and going to try and win as many games as we can,” he said. “I don't think we're under any illusions that it's a very competitive league this year.

