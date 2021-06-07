North West Senior Cup Draw

Burndennett's Jason Milligan drives to the boundary in Sunday's lost to Bready. Picture by Lawrence Moore

This year’s renewal will revert back to the 50-over format after last year’s competition was restricted to T20 due to the pandemic.

Players and supporters will also be buoyed by the fact that as long as circumstances allow, the final will once again be a two innings affair.

There will be 16 teams in the region’s Blue Riband competition this season after The Nedd agreed to take part as long as that didn’t prevent them from playing in their own divisional competition.

Last year’s winners Donemana, will again be one of the favourites for the competition, with old rivals Brigade also expected to challenge.

The semi-final draws for the White Horse Hotel T20 Cup will also take place on today while cup draws in Leagues 1-4 will take place after the completion of their respective T20 tournaments.

Venues for this year’s finals will be confirmed at the end of next week.

Meanwhile the North West Cricket Union (NWCU) will hold a Club Forum on Wednesday night at 7pm via Zoom to update clubs on Return to Cricket and protocols for 40/50 over cricket.

Following the confirmation of the 40-over league being able to start as planned on the 12th June, the NWCU will hold an online Club Forum on - Match-day protocols for 40/50 over cricket. Guidance on spectators at grounds and New live scoring app CricClubs.