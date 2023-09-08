Northern Knights complete historic Inter-Provincial Cup and Trophy double

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following on from their Twenty20 triumph, Simon Johnston’s side knew that avoiding defeat against the Warriors would be enough to seal their first-ever Inter-Provincial double.

Batting first, the visitors posted 241/9 from 50 overs with Ireland international Stephen Doheny (79) leading the way while there were also important middle-order contributions from Cameron Melly (37) and Graham Hume (35).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While their innings was played in sunshine, rain arrived after just nine overs of the Knights reply with the hosts sitting on 44/2 as Paul Stirling and James McCollum were both dismissed by Ryan MacBeth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Knights captain Mark Adair lifts the Inter-Provincial Cup trophy at Stormont, Belfast. PIC: Cricket Ireland

With play unable to resume, the Knights were crowned champions, capping off what has been a tremendous season for Johnston’s men, who bounced back emphatically from a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Neil Rock finished the competition as their top run-scorer with 252 while Waringstown’s Morgan Topping also passed the 200 mark, contributing 202 to complement his fine form at club level which included centuries in both the Gallagher Challenge Cup and Irish Senior Cup finals.