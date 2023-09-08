Northern Knights complete historic Inter-Provincial Cup and Trophy double
Following on from their Twenty20 triumph, Simon Johnston’s side knew that avoiding defeat against the Warriors would be enough to seal their first-ever Inter-Provincial double.
Batting first, the visitors posted 241/9 from 50 overs with Ireland international Stephen Doheny (79) leading the way while there were also important middle-order contributions from Cameron Melly (37) and Graham Hume (35).
While their innings was played in sunshine, rain arrived after just nine overs of the Knights reply with the hosts sitting on 44/2 as Paul Stirling and James McCollum were both dismissed by Ryan MacBeth.
With play unable to resume, the Knights were crowned champions, capping off what has been a tremendous season for Johnston’s men, who bounced back emphatically from a disappointing 2022 campaign.
Neil Rock finished the competition as their top run-scorer with 252 while Waringstown’s Morgan Topping also passed the 200 mark, contributing 202 to complement his fine form at club level which included centuries in both the Gallagher Challenge Cup and Irish Senior Cup finals.
Theo van Woerkom collected the most wickets (17) in his first season with the Knights – a return which helped him break into the Ireland squad following his arrival from New Zealand.