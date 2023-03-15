Having won the All-Ireland Twenty20 Cup in 2022, the Belfast outfit are representing Cricket Ireland in the 10-over per side competition that brings together 30 teams from all around Europe and have been placed in Group F alongside Punjab Lions Nicosia (Cyprus), Ariana KIF (Sweden), Istanbul KSK (Turkey) and Oeiras (Portugal).

Their campaign starts with two matches against Ariana and Oeiras tomorrow before completing the group stage on Friday and if everything goes their way, they’ll progress into Saturday’s final.

Should they win that decider, their stay in Spain will be extended by a further week as they’re joined by the other group winners for Finals Week to determine who is the ultimate club team in Europe.

CIYMS are set for their European Cricket League debut

“Finals week starts on Monday so we're either flying back on Sunday or staying until the following weekend for Finals Week,” said club chairman, Richard Heasley. “We're packed for three days and for a week-and-a-half!

"We were meant to go in 2020 and 2021 but missed out both times because of Covid. To win the All-Ireland T20 - some clubs will never get that opportunity so to get that chance to go to the ECL again is amazing for the guys.

"It'll be a good team building exercise for the guys too to start the season off with a trip to Spain. It's a pity that some of the guys that got us there over not even just last season but the last four or five like Jonesy (Nigel Jones) and JCD (James Cameron Dow) have moved on. We have a bit of a different squad going but it's still very strong."

Jones led the CIYMS charge towards success over recent years and captained them to Irish Senior Cup glory last season, which ticked off the final missing piece of silverware from the Belmont trophy cabinet.

John Matchett is the new CIYMS captain for the 2023 season

He has moved onto Lisburn – the reigning Premier League champions – and Heasley says the former Ireland international made a real impact during his time at the club.

"All teams have to rebuild at some stage,” he added. “Jonesy has been a big leader of the club for the last seven or eight years.

"We're changing pro as well, JCD and Jacob (Mulder) are gone - there's a lot of guys with experience who are missing this year.

"We've still got a great core there - Doc (Chris Dougherty) has been around a long time, AC (Allen Coulter) has been around, Matchy (John Matchett) although young has a lot of experience, Jason van der Merwe as well so hopefully those guys can bring the new guys on.

"There are a few young guys going to the ECL so that's a good introduction for them and hopefully they can kick on and get a bit of experience on the 1s this year and maybe form the team for the next 10 years.

"Jonesy was a big part of the club both on and off the field. With the team that we've had over the last number of years there have been big personalities and a lot of talent and it's not the easiest thing to manage at times.

"Jonesy was respected by everybody - he's a brilliant man manager, a great captain for us and it made my life as chairman much easier working with him on a daily basis. Jonesy will be a big miss and a big addition to Lisburn."

New signings Tyron Koen, Theo van Woerkom and Ed Nuttall are all absent from this week’s squad – which is now under the leadership of John Matchett – while Mark and Ross Adair are both on Ireland duty.

"Tyron has looked really good at the nets over the winter,” said Heasley. “Unfortunately he has got a visa issue - we had named him in the squad to go.

"So because he couldn't go we've brought in Jacob Mulder (who left CIYMS to sign for North Down ahead of next season) as a wildcard. It looks as though spin is important in the ECL so it's good to get him in.

"It's a shame Tyron can't come because it would have been a good introduction to the club. Theo and Ed both are coming from Canterbury and are due over on the 12th of April.

"It's sad that Keith (Dudgeon, former professional) can't come back because he was a big part of the club last season but hopefully Ed and Theo hit the ground running. If things work out for Theo with Ireland he may be staying so we will see what happens there."

Despite winning every title available to them, Heasley says CIYMS won’t be standing still and are just as hungry as ever for success.

"I think our ambition would be to fight on all fronts,” he added. “A few people probably think we'll be weaker this season but Tyron is a high-quality player and so are the two guys coming over from New Zealand. AC didn't play a lot of cricket last year.

"The unknown for us is how much we will lose people like both Adair's with the Ireland set-up and how much Ross will be involved.

"There will definitely be weeks where we lose players. Lisburn benefitted last season from not losing as many players as other clubs in the league format but certainly in the cups where we should have the vast majority of players available we should do well."