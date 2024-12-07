Orla Prendergast stars as Ireland beat Bangladesh to wrap up T20 series win

By PA Sport
Published 7th Dec 2024, 13:01 BST
Ireland's Orla Prendergast
All-rounder Orla Prendergast produced another impressive display as Ireland closed out a comfortable 47-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20 international in Sylhet to secure a series win.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Ireland opener Amy Hunter made a run-a-ball 23 before Prendergast hit a swift 32, including three boundaries and a six.

Laura Delany added 35 to help push the total on to 134 for five, with Nahida Akter having taken two wickets.

Bangladesh never looked like reaching their target after Prendergast struck twice inside the first four overs before the hosts then stumbled on to 22 for four.

Although Sharmin Akter (38) and Shorna Akter (20) tried to lead a fightback, Delany picked up two more quick wickets before Prendergast bowled Nahida Akter for a duck to finish with three for 13 as Bangladesh slumped to 87 all out in 17.1 overs.

