Ireland's Lorcan Tucker, left, congratulates Pakistan's captain Babar Azam after Pakistan won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill

Pakistan finished their T20 World Cup campaign with a win after edging Ireland by three wickets.

With neither side able to qualify for the Super 8 stage from Group A, Pakistan started well to reduce Ireland to 32 for six but knocks from Gareth Delany and Josh Little helped the team recover to finish 106 for nine.

A Pakistan batting collapse gave Ireland a glimmer of hope, but two big sixes from Shaheen Shah Afridi in the penultimate over sealed victory.

Afridi earlier took three for 22 and got Pakistan off to the perfect start, taking his three wickets in his first two overs as he began by clipping the top of Andy Balbirnie’s off stump with the third ball of the game.

The paceman took his second two balls later when Lorcan Tucker edged behind and trapped Harry Tector lbw in his next over, with Paul Stirling falling to Mohammad Amir in between times.

George Dockrell showed promise with some aggressive shots but gave his wicket away cheaply to Amir before Delany hit 31 from 19 balls.

His quickfire cameo was ended by Imad Wasim (three for eight), but Pakistan were unable to break the 10th-wicket partnership as Little added a valuable 22 to drag Ireland into triple figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Adair made the breakthrough for Ireland as Saim Ayub fell and the all-rounder was in the thick of the action again, making a brilliant catch on the boundary to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan for 17 off McCarthy.

Pakistan kept the scoreboard ticking, but they were suddenly plunged into trouble after losing three wickets in the space of nine balls as Curtis Campher removed Fakhar Zaman and McCarthy claimed the scalps of Usman Khan and Shadab Khan.