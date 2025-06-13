Paul Stirling believes franchise cricket 'something that is needed' for Ireland to keep progressing

Paul Stirling believes franchise cricket closer to home is “something that is needed” if Ireland are to continue progressing in the Twenty20 format – but insists a competition should only be held if done properly following the European T20 Premier League’s postponement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the boards of Cricket Scotland, Cricket Ireland and Royal Dutch Cricket Association, the European T20 Premier League was due to be staged for the first time this summer, but earlier this month it was confirmed the tournament had been delayed until 2026.

It would be the latest in a long line of franchise competitions and first to be hosted in Ireland with two home-based teams, including one in Belfast, scheduled to compete, giving a significant opportunity for local players to compete against some of the world’s best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t the first time a franchise Twenty20 competition scheduled to be staged in Ireland has been postponed with a player draft held in 2019 for the Euro T20 Slam, which was firstly pushed back before being shelved altogether.

Ireland's Paul Stirling. (Photo by Rowland White/PressEye)

Stirling has significant experience of franchise cricket having played around the world for the likes of Pretoria Capitals, Islamabad United and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and he wants to see it on these shores too.

"To be honest, I haven't really followed it that closely,” said Stirling. “Look, with anything in life, I know now to not believe it until I put the pads on.

“I think it's going to be brilliant when and if it happens. I think it's something that is extremely needed in European cricket, certainly for Cricket Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm happy in a way that they haven't gone with a shortened format of it – I think if you're going to do it, you need to do it properly.

"There needs to be the right names in place. No stone unturned and if that's next year or the year after that it's better to do it that way.

"Certainly franchise cricket on this island for our cricketers is something that is needed if we're going to progress further in this format.”

Stirling is leading his side into a Twenty20 series against the West Indies at Bready with the second match set for Saturday following Thursday’s opener being postponed due to weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It acts as further preparation for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup, which is being staged by India and Sri Lanka between February and March.

"We've obviously struggled with a few injuries recently, particularly with the guys that give balance to the side,” added Stirling. “So, Gaz Delany and Curtis Campher spring to mind immediately, which sort of balances it off because they both offer in both facets.

"So that one's been the difficult piece to put together.

"We've obviously got a World Cup in a few months time, just with the way things have unfolded with injuries and squad selections that I think we just have to take it each game as it comes.

"Josh Little pulled up so unfortunately he's missing out. He's going back to England now to prepare over there, try and get himself right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Graham Hume comes in for him. Unfortunately that's one more change...that seems to be the order of the day recently.