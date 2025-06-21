Premier League's top two set to meet in huge weekend which includes Challenge Cup quarter-finals
Lisburn are the only team still to maintain a perfect record, extending their winning run to six matches following victory over North Down last time out, while they’re also preparing for a Gallagher Challenge Cup quarter-final showdown with Donacloney Mill tomorrow.
Ryan MacBeth has led from the front with the ball for Lisburn, collecting a Premier League-high 16 wickets while former Indian international Faiz Fazal has impressed once again, scoring 301 runs at an average of over 75.
Neil Whitworth’s side are looking to repeat their Premier League title exploits of 2022, but face fierce competition from the likes of Waringstown and Instonians with the duo currently sitting only four points adrift.
Waringstown are vying for a title hat-trick having won the competition twice on the spin, further extending their record of having lifted more Premier League crowns (33) than any other club.
The Villagers are also competing across multiple tournaments and will be back in the Challenge Cup last-eight once again this weekend in a repeat of a stunning 2023 final against Carrickfergus.
Elsewhere, third-placed Instonians and CIYMS, who occupy fourth, meet at Shaw’s Bridge as both look to keep pace at the top.
Instonians have been mightily impressive with Shane Dadswell (372) and Neil Rock (328) both already passing 300 runs in the Premier League and they’ll be hoping for a weekend double ahead of a Challenge Cup showdown with North Down, who face Templepatrick today.
Meanwhile, Cliftonville Academy will be targeting their first league win of the season when they visit CSNI.
The Castle Grounds outfit have lost all of their opening six matches and face another tough task at Stormont with opposition star Marc Ellison (378) sitting second on the run charts having scored three fifties and one century so far.
Ruhan Pretorius (391) once again sits top of the pile and he’ll be hoping to inspire Woodvale to victory over Muckamore as the Belfast side look to progress up the table.
Premier League fixtures (Saturday): CSNI v Cliftonville Academy, Instonians v CIYMS, Lisburn v Waringstown (11.30am), North Down v Templepatrick (12.30pm), Woodvale v Muckamore.
Challenge Cup fixtures (Sunday): Carrickfergus v Waringstown, Instonians v North Down, Lisburn v Donacloney Mill, Woodvale v Cliftonville Academy.