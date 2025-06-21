Premier League's top two set to meet in huge weekend which includes Challenge Cup quarter-finals

The Premier League’s top two will meet this afternoon as unbeaten leaders Lisburn take on defending champions Waringstown at Wallace Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn are the only team still to maintain a perfect record, extending their winning run to six matches following victory over North Down last time out, while they’re also preparing for a Gallagher Challenge Cup quarter-final showdown with Donacloney Mill tomorrow.

Ryan MacBeth has led from the front with the ball for Lisburn, collecting a Premier League-high 16 wickets while former Indian international Faiz Fazal has impressed once again, scoring 301 runs at an average of over 75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Whitworth’s side are looking to repeat their Premier League title exploits of 2022, but face fierce competition from the likes of Waringstown and Instonians with the duo currently sitting only four points adrift.

Adam Dennison will have a key role to play for Waringstown this weekend. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Waringstown are vying for a title hat-trick having won the competition twice on the spin, further extending their record of having lifted more Premier League crowns (33) than any other club.

The Villagers are also competing across multiple tournaments and will be back in the Challenge Cup last-eight once again this weekend in a repeat of a stunning 2023 final against Carrickfergus.

Elsewhere, third-placed Instonians and CIYMS, who occupy fourth, meet at Shaw’s Bridge as both look to keep pace at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instonians have been mightily impressive with Shane Dadswell (372) and Neil Rock (328) both already passing 300 runs in the Premier League and they’ll be hoping for a weekend double ahead of a Challenge Cup showdown with North Down, who face Templepatrick today.

Meanwhile, Cliftonville Academy will be targeting their first league win of the season when they visit CSNI.

The Castle Grounds outfit have lost all of their opening six matches and face another tough task at Stormont with opposition star Marc Ellison (378) sitting second on the run charts having scored three fifties and one century so far.

Ruhan Pretorius (391) once again sits top of the pile and he’ll be hoping to inspire Woodvale to victory over Muckamore as the Belfast side look to progress up the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League fixtures (Saturday): CSNI v Cliftonville Academy, Instonians v CIYMS, Lisburn v Waringstown (11.30am), North Down v Templepatrick (12.30pm), Woodvale v Muckamore.