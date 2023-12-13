Rain stops play as Ireland ODI match against Zimbabwe is abandoned
The hosts had been reduced to 121 for six in the 26th over when lightning forced the players to leave the field before rain set in to eventually see the match called off.
Zimbabwe opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe had made a rapid 28 off 15 balls before he was caught at mid-on by Mark Adair off the bowling of Graham Hume.
Innocent Kaia (five) and captain Sikandar Raza (15) soon also departed, before Joylord Gumbie was run out on 28 following a mix-up with Ryan Burl, who went for a duck next ball, edging behind, to leave the hosts 81 for five.
Brandon Mavuta was unbeaten on 28 when play stopped after 25.3 overs, with Hume and Craig Young having both picked up two wickets each.
Ireland are looking to follow up on their recent T20 series win, but the second and third ODIs scheduled for Friday and Sunday also look set to be impacted by the weather in Harare.