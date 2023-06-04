A record-breaking partnership of 382 between Ruhan Pretorius (230) and Ludwig Kaestner (151) helped Woodvale post a mammoth 422/6 in 50 overs with 58 boundaries struck.

Pretorius contributed 37 of them (28 fours, nine sixes) during his 145-ball stay at the crease while overseas player Kaestner smashed eight maximums as he continued an impressive start to his maiden NCU campaign.

Derriaghy almost pulled off mission impossible with Patrick Kruger (114 off 46) leading the charge, which included taking 28 runs off a single Paul Robinson over, and was supported by Sam Gordon (94) as the duo shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 109.

Ruhan Pretorius pictured in action for Woodvale

Curtis Moorhead’s men fell 27 runs short but more than played their part in an epic as Woodvale picked up a first Robinson Services Premier League victory of the season.

In total, 81 fours and 36 sixes were scored across both innings as five different players registered a half-century or more and only one bowler (Pretorius) of the 14 used finished with an economy rate of under six.

"It's the best game I've been involved in,” said Pretorius. “I've never played in anything like it.

"It was a run-fest and some of the best hitting I've ever seen, from their side as well with Sam and Patrick. It was some of the best batting I've seen from both sides.

"At the 34-over drinks with Sam and Patrick at the crease I said to Ludwig 'imagine this happens after me getting 230, you getting 150 and they chase this down!'.

"At one stage I was panicking and thinking it was ridiculous that we could lose this game. They were flying and were getting 15 an over every over. Patrick hit 28 in an over and after that they needed nines and I knew we had to get one of them out."

The combined effort from Pretorius and Kaestner has set a new partnership record in the local top-flight while Pretorius’ 230 is the second-highest individual score since CricketEurope started recording stats in 2006, only behind Obus Pienaar’s 244 for Waringstown against CIYMS in May 2011.

"I'm very chuffed,” added Pretorius. “It's my highest score overseas and is my third double-hundred but my first over here.

"I actually said as a joke before we started that I had a dream I scored a triple-hundred and they laughed at me. It actually did feel on.

"In the 28th over I said to Ludwig that the dream of mine could become a reality! For a few overs he had a bit more strike so that faded away a bit but it was good to get Woodvale's first league win of the season.

"I have had so many messages from people saying well done. Double-hundreds don't come around too often so when they do you have to embrace it.

