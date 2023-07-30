Returning James McCollum stars as Waringstown book Gallagher Challenge Cup final spot

​Ireland international McCollum suffered an ankle injury while batting during the second innings of their Test match defeat to England at Lord’s last month and in his first knock back scored 61 in a semi-final which was reduced to 40 overs due to inclement weather.

He shared a second-wicket partnership of 80 with overseas professional Pat Botha (31) and added a further 44 alongside Morgan Topping (59*) as the hosts posted 218/4 after some late hitting from captain Greg Thompson (34* off 17).

Beaten 2022 finalists CSNI made a solid start through Paddy Beverland (16) and Ryan Hunter (22) but both were dismissed within five balls of each other – Beverland firstly caught and bowled by Botha (1/31) before Hunter was clean bowled by Rory Bessell (2/13).

James McCollum returned from injury to help Waringstown book their spot in the Gallagher Challenge Cup final. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Things got even worse for the Stormont outfit when professional Ryan Harrison (1) followed three deliveries later when he was run out by Adam Dennison and ultimately it was only Marc Ellison (48) who could make a meaningful top-order contribution.

Ellison scored his runs from 42 balls, striking two fours and three sixes, and the score was sitting at 128/6 when he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bushe off the bowling of James Cameron-Dow (2/39), who had also earlier removed dangerous CSNI captain Stuart Thompson (5).

The visitors were bowled out for 155 inside 29 overs with Ben Snell (2/24) finishing off the job and giving Waringstown an opportunity to win a 27th Challenge Cup crown at Stormont on Friday.

They’ll have to wait to find out who their opponents will be in the showpiece decider as the other semi-final between Carrickfergus and Lisburn was abandoned at Middle Road with no result possible due to weather.

Lisburn looked to be in the driving seat to book their spot in a first Challenge Cup final since 1996 after Faiz Fazal’s superb century led them to 269/7 from 45 overs.

The Indian international struck 14 boundaries during his 128-ball stay at the crease to register 118 but before Carrick were able to walk to the middle, the rain fell and that means the two teams will now meet in a Twenty20 encounter on Monday evening to decide the finalists.

Elsewhere, Waringstown’s LVS Twenty20 Cup final with CIYMS was abandoned once again on Sunday but it’s the Belfast outfit that will represent the NCU in next weekend’s All-Ireland Twenty20 Cup semi-final against Cork County after they won 1-0 in a bowl-out.

CI seamer Tyron Koen was the only player of the nine that stepped up to hit the target in rainy conditions at The Lawn.

Muckamore managed to beat the weather at the same venue to pick up the LVS Twenty20 Trophy crown after beating Ballymena by seven wickets.