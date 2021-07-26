Runs no ‘Chore’ For North Down ace Aniruddha

North Down's Aniruddha Chore. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman signed for the Comber outfit ahead of the 2021 campaign and has wasted no time in proving his quality.

Saturday’s innings marked his third century of the season – a number only Waringstown’s Andre Malan can match – while in July alone Chore has scored 498 runs with one game still to go this month!

Peter Davison (4-56) led the way for North Down with the ball as Lisburn were bowled out for 188 before captain Alistair Shields (47) and Chore set about their work, putting on yet another opening partnership worth over 100 (142).

Chore’s runs came from 105 balls and he is pleased to be able to contribute so heavily in his first season at the club.

“I’m very happy,” he said.

“I played a couple of seasons in Oman but I missed out on cricket last year because of Covid so I was really itching to play and I’m so glad that I’m scoring runs.

“The amount of support North Down has given to me I cannot explain.

“They have been so welcoming not only to me but my wife as well.

“It’s a lovely club and our captain Alistair Shields is leading us from the front and they have all just made me so welcome.

“I don’t feel like I’m new to the club – I feel like I have known these guys for years.”

That partnership between Chore and Shields has been the platform for which North Down have been able to build results from and they currently sit second in the Premier League table – four points behind leaders Waringstown.

29-year-old Chore has had to step up in the absence of Irish international Paul Stirling and he’s enjoyed batting at the top of the order alongside his captain.

“It’s brilliant batting with Ally,” he added.

“I think we complement each other’s batting style because we are a bit different.

“Ally is someone who likes to play his shots and gets us off to a good start, so it really helps me settle in, take my time and go about things at my pace. That’s why it’s really lovely batting with him.”

North Down will soon switch their attention to next Sunday’s Gallagher Challenge Cup semi-final against Instonians and Chore will likely have a huge role to play if they are to lift the famous trophy once again.

Although this is his first time playing in the competition, Chore is very aware of its importance to the club.

“The build up around the cup matches is massive,” he said.

“Everybody keeps telling me about the finals and then the history comes into play.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of people watching the game and that’s a big factor with The Green. You have so many people supporting and even when we are playing away we have people coming to watch us.

“The team is all geared up, I am geared up and we can’t wait for Sunday to put on a good show.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League, half-centuries from Adam Dennison (76) and James McCollum (52) helped Waringstown maintain top position with a four-wicket victory over CSNI.

A depleted CSNI team who were without Luke Georgeson, Paddy Beverland, Gary Wilson, Chris McMorran and Ben White, posted 201/9 with Andrew Cowden (64) top-scoring.

Dennison and McCollum put on 93 for the first wicket before the latter was caught behind off the bowling of Ben Mackey (3-36) but Dennison remained and helped break the back of the run chase before he was also caught off Mackey.

The Villagers eased over the line with 15 overs to spare and underlined why they may be title favourites this season.

There was also an impressive win for Instonians as they beat Carrickfergus by six wickets at Middle Road.

Ben Rose (4-27) continued his fine form and only Jacques Snyman (74) fired for the home side as they were bowled out for 169.

Jack Dickson (71) has thrived this season at the top of the Instonians order and recorded a third consecutive half-century before he was dismissed by CJ van der Walt (2-37).

Instonians only needed 30 to win at that point and sealed a comfortable victory with Oliver Metcalfe (47) also contributing.

Defending champions CIYMS picked up four points at Ballygomartin Road with a three-wicket triumph against Woodvale.

The two teams were meeting for a second time in six days and the hosts would have been happy with their batting performance as Ruhan Pretorius (95) led them to 248.

There was early success in their defence with Chris Dougherty (0) caught off the bowling of Ferhan Saaed but it was a real team effort that got CI over the line as John Matchett (60), James Cameron-Dow (39), Jacob Mulder (34*), Graham Kennedy (25) and Nigel Jones (20) all chipped in.