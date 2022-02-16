Shane Getkate targets further success

Getkate, 30, is no stranger to the Oman Cricket Academy having made his international debut at the venue almost two years to the day, and is relishing a return for this week’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

He has since played 28 T20 Internationals and four one-day internationals for Ireland – and while he has experienced many highs and lows over the last 24 months, nothing has been as memorable as the day of his debut:

“Oman is a very special place for me – it’s where I made my international debut,” said Getkate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Getkate is targeting a big years starting with the T20 World Cup qualifiers. PICTURE: Peter Della Penna

“Paul Stirling was captain at the time in Gary Wilson’s absence.

“To receive my cap from Paul, a player who has played for Ireland for so long and been so successful, was a special moment. I’ve played with Paul since I was 11 – right through from underage cricket, so that day was surreal, a ‘pinch yourself’ moment.

“It was reward for all the hard work put in over the years, and to live your dream and play for Ireland – it’s a privilege.

“It probably didn’t sink in fully until I went back to the hotel that evening, but we beat Oman that day, so it was probably the perfect start.

“I have loved every minute playing for Ireland and the experience international cricket gives you as a player.

“Winning a game for Ireland and singing Ireland’s Call afterwards, there’s no better feeling.

“There are plenty of ups and downs in international cricket, but I suppose that forces you to stay grounded and continue to try get better on and off the pitch each and every day.”

Ireland’s T20 form has fluctuated over recent years, what has the squad been focussing on heading into this tour?

“Our T20 form has been up and down over the last few years for sure,” said Getkate.

“Namibia was a tough defeat to take and it hurt us a lot as a group.

“But as a squad it has motivated us to push even harder in training and try execute our all-round skills that bit better.

“T20 cricket can change within an over, so being clear in our plans and backing ourselves in each situation will be key to a more positive year in terms of performances as a group.”

The West Indies series win has no doubt provided confidence within the squad going into this tour.

“Absolutely. The lads played superbly in Jamaica and to win 2-1 against a dangerous side like West Indies will give us great confidence moving forward towards the Qualifier,” said Getkate.

“We know what we are capable of in T20 cricket and, hopefully, this year we can learn from our mistakes last year and put them right in this tournament.”

Getkate is hoping for a big year as he continues to set himself a number of goals.

“I like to set goals each year to keep myself motivated and try push myself as much as possible,” he said.

“It would be great to contribute to win a few a games for Ireland this year especially in T20.