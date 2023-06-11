Wilson scored 95 as Cliftonville Academy posted 280/8 at the Castle Grounds against Instonians, who came into the contest sitting top of the table on net run-rate, with overseas player Abhishek Raut (121) leading from the front.

The duo shared a match-defining partnership of 198 before both took three wickets apiece to support spinner Ben Kane (4/57) as the hosts recorded a surprising 56-run victory – just their second from six league matches.

Combine that with Carrickfergus’ triumph over defending champions Lisburn and Derriaghy’s first win of the season at title contenders Waringstown, it shows the unpredictable nature of the local game.

Cliftonville Academy beat Instonians at the Castle Grounds on Saturday

"We're very delighted with the win,” said Wilson. “We'll take a lot of confidence after beating the table-toppers and hopefully we can bring it into our next couple of games.

"Derriaghy beat Waringstown, we beat Instonians and Carrick beat Lisburn as well.

"Anyone can win on any given day and that's the type of standard the league is producing which is why everyone is coming to the league and wants to be part of it.

"It's really a privilege to be part of such a strong league and it keeps everyone on their toes because anyone can win.

"Even the big teams that are going for the trophy aren't taking it for granted and they have to play good cricket.

"We will take that confidence going into the next couple of games. Winning is a habit so hopefully we can continue to win as much as we can and play good cricket."

After Saturday’s action, a whopping six teams are all tied at the top on 16 points with only net run-rate separating them with three games to go until the league is split.

Raut’s innings moved him into eighth spot on the leading league run scorers chart with 261 at an average of 52.

"I would give Abhishek a lot of credit,” added Wilson. “The way he plays his cricket and the passion he has for the game is amazing to see.

"It rubs off on all of us just the way he goes about his game and he always wants us to do our best.

"Even after the game yesterday his chat wasn't about 'well done boys we won' but 'well done boys, how do we get even better after this performance?'.

"It's never taking anything for granted and all about improving as cricketers and improve the team culture as a whole.

"His impact has been amazing for the whole group and club and we're very lucky to have him."

It was another assured performance from Wilson who notched his highest league score for the club since arriving from Newbuildings.

"I'm happy with my performances lately,” he said. “There's this thing that I always go by that 'big players always perform in big games' and I felt like this was a big game with a lot of big names on the field.

"I was happy to contribute. I didn't do anything fancy and just tried to focus on key basics.