South African Malan joins CSNI

Civil Service North have unveiled South African Andre Malan as their new overseas professional for the 2018 season.

Malan, 26, is a right-hand batsman and fast-medium bowler, and succeeds Pakistani Mansoor Amjad as the professional at Stormont.

Andre Malan in bowling action

The all-rounder represents North West in South Africa’s first-class competition. In their last match against South Western Districts, Malan hit an unbeaten 151 against a bowling attack that included the former Waringstown professional Obus Pienaar, who himself struck a century in the same match. Malan took one wicket with the ball bowling second change.

Malan boasts an impressive first-class batting average of more than 42 and has taken 34 wickets at just over 30.

Malan said: “I’m thrilled to join CSNI. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone at the club and getting to know my team-mates. I want to help bring success to the club and to help the young cricketers at Stormont achieve their full potential.”

Malan should make his debut on April 28 when CSNI begin their NCU Premier League campaign against old foes Instonians at Stormont.

Andre Malan clips the ball off his legs during a domestic game

Club chairman, Ivan McMinn, said: “I am delighted that Andre has joined us at CSNI. Andre has shown through his performances with both bat and ball what he is capable off and a player of his calibre will further strengthen our club. Andre will be involved with coaching and his knowledge and skills with further enhance the coaching which is available at our club. This will help achieve our aims of developing and nurturing our youth cricketers as they make the transition into senior cricket.”

Tim Simmonite, director of cricket at CSNICC said: “Andre’s signing is great news for CSNI. He is a player of proven quality and I’m looking forward to him adding value to the 1st XI and club as a whole as we strive to take things forwards towards further success.”