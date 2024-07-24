Stormont groundskeeper Phil McCormick admits preparing Test match pitch for Ireland's historic Zimbabwe clash is 'the pinnacle for me'
Ireland welcome Zimbabwe to Belfast in what is an historic occasion – this is the maiden Test to be held in Northern Ireland and first for the Irish side on home soil since facing Pakistan at Malahide back in 2018.
This would have been targeted as a prime candidate for potentially Ireland’s first victory in the sport’s longest format, but they’ve already ticked off that achievement after beating Afghanistan by six wickets earlier this year in what was just their eighth Test, meaning they tasted success quicker than South Africa (12 matches), Sri Lanka (14), India (25), Bangladesh (35) and New Zealand (45).
Six members of the 14-player panel selected were born in Northern Ireland – Mark Adair grew up in Holywood, just a matter of miles from the venue and has also played club cricket at Stormont, while Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, James McCollum, Paul Stirling and Craig Young are also included.
The man responsible for picking the squad, Andrew White, made 232 appearances for Ireland across 14 years and is still producing the goods for NCU Premier League outfit Instonians aged 44 and McCormick is now into his 28th year preparing Stormont’s pitches – there’s even a local connection to the opposition with Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine previously scoring over 2,000 runs for Lisburn.
This Test will hold extra significance for those local personalities and McCormick admits it doesn’t get any bigger than this.
“I've been 28 years in the job and this is the pinnacle for me…for any groundsman you want to be a Test match groundsman,” he said. “There’s hosting One Day Internationals against Australia and England and all the rest of it but actually being the Test match groundsman and having your Test match ground number is as big as you can get.
"This is going to be huge. Yeah, you just hope it goes well. You would love to get it into the fifth day, that would be something really, really special.”
While Zimbabwe’s batters will be tested by the pace of Adair and Young and bowlers have to find a way of keeping Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker quiet, McCormick also faces his own challenges, most notably the Northern Irish climate.
There could be a chance of some rainfall across opening day and Friday, while potential early cloud may impact decisions at the toss.
“That's the thing about cricket,” added McCormick. “You can go out and cut a football pitch in the same height, have it looking lovely and you can do a speed test with the ball rolling over it – it's not an exact science, but cricket is nowhere near an exact science. Every pitch is different.
"You can get moisture...you can get impact hammers, you can dry it out. You can record the temperatures, the amount of rainfall, and it will still not play the same. And how the ball reacts with the cloud cover, the humidity, all these, dozens of different factors play a part.
"It's not just the pitch, it’s the atmosphere...there's no exact science and that's why it's so good preparing pitches. You know you can prepare hundreds of pitches, and you maybe never get the same one again. It’s possibly more an art than science.”
