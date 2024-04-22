Stormont to host first-ever Test in Belfast as Ireland confirm Zimbabwe summer visit

​Belfast is set to host a first-ever men’s Test this summer following confirmation Zimbabwe will meet Ireland at Stormont in July.
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 19:46 BST
Ireland will be aiming to celebrate Test success at Stormont this summer. (Photo credit: ACB)Ireland will be aiming to celebrate Test success at Stormont this summer. (Photo credit: ACB)
Ireland will be aiming to celebrate Test success at Stormont this summer. (Photo credit: ACB)

The Stormont venue will become the 123rd cricket ground in the world to host men’s Test cricket when the two nations clash over five days from July 25-29.​

It will mark the first meeting between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Test level.

“I’m sure many fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to the return of Test cricket to Ireland,” said Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom. “We look forward to seeing fans coming along to support the men’s Test squad as they seek to follow up on the terrific inaugural Test win over Afghanistan in March.”

A proposed men’s Twenty20 and one-international series with Australia during August has been postponed.

Ireland senior women will also welcome Sri Lanka and England to the Stormont setting over August and September.

