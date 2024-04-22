Stormont to host first-ever Test in Belfast as Ireland confirm Zimbabwe summer visit
The Stormont venue will become the 123rd cricket ground in the world to host men’s Test cricket when the two nations clash over five days from July 25-29.
“I’m sure many fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to the return of Test cricket to Ireland,” said Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom. “We look forward to seeing fans coming along to support the men’s Test squad as they seek to follow up on the terrific inaugural Test win over Afghanistan in March.”
A proposed men’s Twenty20 and one-international series with Australia during August has been postponed.
Ireland senior women will also welcome Sri Lanka and England to the Stormont setting over August and September.