Ireland will be aiming to celebrate Test success at Stormont this summer. (Photo credit: ACB)

The Stormont venue will become the 123rd cricket ground in the world to host men’s Test cricket when the two nations clash over five days from July 25-29.​

It will mark the first meeting between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Test level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m sure many fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to the return of Test cricket to Ireland,” said Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom. “We look forward to seeing fans coming along to support the men’s Test squad as they seek to follow up on the terrific inaugural Test win over Afghanistan in March.”

A proposed men’s Twenty20 and one-international series with Australia during August has been postponed.