Strong line-ups for North West versus Ireland Select

Ireland batsman William Porterfield. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Irish squad of 12 is made up entirely of current and former players who have each played at least 100 times for the country.

The North West have now added to the international flavour with the selection of Andy Britton, Andy McBrine, David Rankin, Stuart Thompson and Craig Young.

The T20 match will be ticket only on Sunday, July 4. Before the 2.30 pm start a pavilion clock donated by the Cricket Writers of Ireland will be unveiled in memory of Mr Torrens who had the idea of the match of centuries before falling victim of Covid-19 in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the internationals in action except David Rankin played during his 12 years as Ireland team manager.

Tickets are being restricted because of the pandemic and applications should be made to:

The North West team includes five Brigade players under club captain Andy Britton and the Irish side will be led by former captain William Porterfield.

Even the men in white coats can claim international status: the umpires are Roly Black and Alan Neill.

North West: Andy Britton, Ross Allen, David Barr, Kyle Magee, Ryan McBeth (all Brigade), Andy McBrine and William McClintock (Donemana), David Rankin (Bready), Jonny Robinson (Fox Lodge), Stuart Thompson (CSNI), Craig Young (North Down).