​Ireland’s players will create cricket history this morning by walking out at Stormont for a first-ever Test fixture in Northern Ireland.

​Zimbabwe provide the opposition for the milestone meeting marking only a second-ever Test appearance for Ireland on the island and also a first between the two nations at that level.

It marks a first Test tour to Europe by Zimbabwe since 2003 and Ireland play host full of confidence having clocked up a first Test triumph earlier this year against Afghanistan.

Belfast-born Paul Stirling captured the mood within the Ireland camp by describing the event as “a real special occasion”.

Ireland's Paul Stirling during a training session ahead of Test history today at Stormont. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

"I dreamed as a 12-year-old in the back garden thinking you were going to play Test cricket and Stormont would have been the place," said Stirling on BBC Sport NI. "To get out there and finally do it…..yeah it’s a real special occasion for myself and everyone involved with Irish cricket."

He added: “Just to be able to play Test cricket full stop is a real privilege.

"To play it in your home ground, I certainly consider it as my home ground, is a privilege and honour.

"I’m looking forward to getting out there this week and it will be a fantastic spectacle."

Reflecting on Ireland’s history since a Test debut in Dublin six years ago against Pakistan, Stirling said: "There’s certainly been a couple of very tough days….England at Lord’s the last time (2023) and in Galle in Sri Lanka where they put on the runs like you wouldn’t believe (after Ireland had scored 492 in their first innings).

"A couple of tough days but I think the rest has been really impressive.

"To win your first Test match within seven or eight games.

"To put that into context that has been maybe one of the quickest."

One place divides the sides in the Test rankings – with Zimbabwe sitting 10th overall.

"We’re prepared to go on and off (the field),” said Stirling, in a discussion over potential rain. “Sometimes it interrupts your flow as a batsman and suits the bowlers a little bit but we’re ready and used to that.