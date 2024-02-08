James Hall celebrates scoring a century for Waringstown in the 2017 NCU Twenty20 Cup final against North Down. PIC: Freddie Parkinson/Presseye

The 35-year-old is undoubtedly a legend of the local game, scoring 11,888 runs across 370 innings at an average of 36 for Waringstown since making his first team debut in 2003, according to CricketEurope’s StatsZone.

Hall, a former Ireland international, has struck a remarkable 69 half-centuries and 17 centuries for the County Down club, including two double centuries in the same 2015 Challenge Cup campaign.

He also scored a memorable 175* against Pembroke in the 2018 Irish Senior Cup as the Villagers went on to win the competition with Hall again top-scoring in the final victory over Merrion (73).

The opening batsman has enjoyed two 1,000+ run seasons, including in 2015 when he registered five centuries in a single campaign and again in 2018 where Hall contributed 1,247 at an average of over 50.

Hall also collected 265 wickets with his off-spin for Waringstown at an average of 18.66, picking up four five-wicket hauls with best figures of 6/42.

In total, Hall has won six Premier League titles, four Irish Senior Cup crowns and four Challenge Cup’s, and while work and family commitments mean he’ll not likely play a key role within the first team, the experienced batter is determined to help bring through the next generation of talented stars.

"I’m excited to be coming home,” he said. “I grew up at Waringstown and have a lot of amazing memories and friends at the club.

"Now feels the right time to come back and support the next generation of the club in bringing ongoing success. Waringstown and all of the people there have been a huge support to me and my family over my years at the club and now is my time to give something back.

"With work and family commitments I can’t commit to playing a full season, but I’ll support where I can. Whether that’s in the second team and helping to get the younger players ready for the step up to the Premier League or helping out in the first team if injuries occur, then I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

In addition to his significant run contributions during a first stint at Waringstown, Hall also scored 1,613 across three seasons with Woodvale, including 122 in what turned out to be his last innings for the Ballygomartin Road side against Derriaghy in September.

“I loved every minute of my time at Woodvale,” he added. “I have huge respect for all the people there, particularly the leadership team of Paul, Wayne, Les, Tim, Jamie & Stephen.

"The progress the club has made in terms of youth development and setting the club up for future success will stand them in good stead for the next 10-15 years.