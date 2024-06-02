Waringstown make successful start to Gallagher Challenge Cup defence while Derriaghy cause shock

Bilawal Bhatti of Waringstown celebrates a wicket against Cliftonville Academy. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Waringstown started the defence of their Gallagher Challenge Cup crown with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Cliftonville Academy on Saturday as overseas professional Bilawal Bhatti collected figures of 5/30.

​The Villagers controlled a large majority of the game after Bhatti put the visitors in early trouble by dismissing Jonny Terrett and Jared Wilson, leaving Cliftonville Academy sitting on 19/3.

Francis Collins (35) and Abhishek Raut (70) steadied the ship, but when the former was run out by Lee Nelson, who also celebrated his 400th first team appearance in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Woodvale, wickets started to tumble before captain Matthew McCord (30) helped drag his side up to 196.

The back of Waringstown’s chase was broken by a second-wicket partnership of 75 between winter recruit Matthew Halliday (60) and Ireland international James McCollum (66*) as Greg Thompson’s men sealed comfortable victory with nearly 20 overs to spare.

Waringstown faced Carrickfergus in a memorable final last year, but the Middle Road outfit’s 2024 campaign was ended in the second round by Section One outfit Derriaghy at Queensway.

The hosts recovered from early adversity as Ross Bailey (60) led from the front with ‘Aghy posting 182 and despite a dangerous partnership which formed between Carrick duo Alex Haggan (45) and captain CJ van der Walt (43), they ultimately fell short by 25 runs, meaning Derriaghy are the sole second-tier representatives in the last-eight.

In another surprise result, five-time champions CIYMS were also eliminated as half-centuries from Sathish Suresh (78) and Kyllin Vardhan (56) helped Muckamore seal a seven-wicket triumph at Belmont.

Max Burton (56) was CI’s top-scorer in their innings of 171 before he was caught off the bowling of Curtis Moorhead (3/28).

Despite Ewan Wilson’s first over dismissal, Muckamore comfortably reached the winning total with former CIYMS star Jason van der Merwe (26*) finishing proceedings off with a six.

North Down, who are the most successful team in Challenge Cup history, also booked their spot in the quarter-finals following a four-wicket win over Cregagh while 2022 finalists CSNI’s dream of glory remains alive as half-centuries from Jordan Neill (92) and Marc Ellison (57*) helped them to victory against Ballymena.

The best personal performance of Saturday’s action came from Instonians opening batsman Ollie Metcalfe, who struck 153* in their 10-wicket success against Donacloney Mill.

Shane Warren (106) impressed in the first innings, but Metcalfe proceeded to strike 28 boundaries, including 10 maximums, during his 90-ball stay at the crease with Robert McKinley (54*) playing a supporting role.