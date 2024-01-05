Waringstown pay tribute to club legend Ian Harrison following his passing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrison made his first team debut in 1965 and was part of a Villagers side that dominated NCU cricket throughout the 1960’s and 1970’s with the club winning 13 Senior League titles between 1967-1985, during which time he played 309 matches.

Waringstown also collected 12 Challenge Cup crowns in that period and, according to CricketEurope’s StatsZone, Harrison picked up 519 wickets at an average of 12.18 with a remarkable 32 five-wicket hauls and best figures of 7/12 against Instonians in 1973.

That puts him fourth on the club’s all-time wicket-taking list since 1913 behind Garfield Harrison, Ivan Anderson and Gary Kidd while chipping in with 1,751 runs.

Ian Harrison (centre) flanked by Ivan Anderson and Eddie Bushe

The club posted on social media: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ian Harrison last evening. Ian was a member of that great Waringstown team that dominated NCU cricket in the ‘60s and ‘70s and indeed, paved the way for so much of our later success as he captained many of the next generation on the 2nd XI in the ‘80s. We offer our deepest sympathy to Florence, Janet, Claire, Neil and to the wider Harrison family circle.