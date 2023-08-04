Waringstown's James Cameron-Dow delighted after picking up first trophy as coach with Gallagher Challenge Cup glory

​The 33-year-old had helped CIYMS dominate club cricket before arriving at The Lawn during the winter and was determined to take more of a backseat when it came to playing duties, instead preferring to let the next generation of stars find their feet.

But as injuries and representative selections mounted, Cameron-Dow was called into action and has more than delivered with captain Greg Thompson crediting him for allowing his own form to flourish by taking a huge workload off the club skipper.

He’s also now hoping to help the County Down outfit in their pursuit of a seventh Irish Senior Cup crown next weekend and he’s delighted to have played his part both on and off the pitch as Waringstown lifted the Gallagher Challenge Cup following victory over Carrickfergus.

Waringstown team pictured at the start of the Gallagher Challenge Cup final at Stormont. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"We have worked hard throughout the whole year,” he said. “It wasn’t the perfect bowling innings and we’ve things to review and make sure we improve going forward.

"It has been a big effort this season and the hard work that has been put in behind the scenes has really paid off and the boys are well-deserved winners.

"I’m incredibly proud of them.”

Friday’s triumph also marks Cameron-Dow’s first trophy success as a coach, which is undoubtedly a special moment in his burgeoning new career.

"Ideally it was just meant to be coach but I’ve been a player-coach now,” he added. “It’s my first trophy as a coach so I’m very happy with that.”

The Villagers have their sights set on adding more trophies to the collection and Cameron-Dow feels this could develop into a campaign to remember.

"Yeah, very much so,” he said. “If you make a final and don’t win it no one will remember it so it’s important that we really switch on and don’t make the mistakes we did today.

"We have to play good cricket for the next three or four weeks to be in with a chance of winning the league as well as Irish Cup and Twenty20 Cup.