Waringstown’s Morgan Topping has earned his first Ireland call-up for the tour of Zimbabwe throughout January and February.

​The 25-year-old right-handed top-order batter, a prolific run-scorer at club level, has established himself in the top order of the Northern Knights in recent seasons.

Andrew Balbirnie leads the 14-player Test squad for the tour while Northern Knights’ Paul Stirling spearheads the ODI and T20I squads.

The two sides met for the first time in Test cricket in July 2024 with Ireland winning by four wickets.

Waringstown's Morgan Topping

Ireland and Zimbabwe have played 22 ODIs, with Ireland winning 10 and their opponents claiming eight victories, with one tie and three no results.

There have been 15 T20Is between the sides, with Ireland winning eight times and Zimbabwe one behind on seven.

Andrew White, National Men’s Selector, said: “Morgan Topping gains his first international call-up at senior level having recovered from injury which prevented him making his debut against South Africa last year.

“He has demonstrated key attributes needed to perform at international level over recent Wolves and Academy fixtures and we wish him well.

“It’s going to be exciting to see our two young spinners and the likes of Ross Adair again in action alongside the experienced players and we do, of course, have the return of Josh Little who had a big impact the last time we were in Zimbabwe.

“We also have Gareth Delany and Barry McCarthy returning from injury, while Craig Young misses out in the T20 format on this occasion.”

Test squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (c) (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Mark Adair (Lisburn / Northern Knights)

Curtis Campher (Clontarf / Munster Reds)

Gavin Hoey (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Graham Hume (Waringstown / North West Warriors)

Matthew Humphreys (Lisburn / Northern Knights)

Andrew McBrine (Donemana / North West Warriors)

Barry McCarthy (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

PJ Moor (Clontarf / Munster Reds)

Paul Stirling (Northern Knights)

Harry Tector (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Morgan Topping (Waringstown / Northern Knights)

Lorcan Tucker (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Craig Young (North Down / North West Warriors)

ODI squad:

Paul Stirling (c) (Northern Knights)

Mark Adair (Lisburn / Northern Knights)

Andrew Balbirnie (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Curtis Campher (Clontarf / Munster Reds)

George Dockrell (Phoenix / Leinster Lightning)

Gavin Hoey (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Graham Hume (Waringstown / North West Warriors)

Matthew Humphreys (Lisburn / Northern Knights)

Josh Little (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Andrew McBrine (Donemana / North West Warriors)

Barry McCarthy (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Harry Tector (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Morgan Topping (Waringstown / Northern Knights)

Lorcan Tucker (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Craig Young (North Down / North West Warriors)

T20I squad:

Paul Stirling (c) (Northern Knights)

Mark Adair (Lisburn / Northern Knights)

Ross Adair (CIYMS / Northern Knights)

Curtis Campher (Clontarf / Munster Reds)

Gareth Delany (Leinster / Munster Reds)

George Dockrell (Phoenix / Leinster Lightning)

Graham Hume (Waringstown / North West Warriors)

Matthew Humphreys (Lisburn / Northern Knights)

Josh Little (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Barry McCarthy (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Neil Rock (Instonians / Northern Knights)

Harry Tector (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Lorcan Tucker (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)