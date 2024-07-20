Ireland Over 40's will travel to Newport for a Triple Crown series against Wales, England and Scotland, which begins later this month. (Photo by Barry Chambers)

Waringstown’s Phil Eaglestone and former Instonians wicketkeeper Rory McCann have both been named in Ireland’s Over 40 squad for the upcoming Triple Crown series in Newport.

Eaglestone made 16 senior appearances for Ireland across formats, including making his one-day international debut against New Zealand in July 2008, and has collected nearly 250 wickets at NCU powerhouses Waringstown since arriving in 2012.

McCann also represented his country on 16 occasions and sits fourth on Instonians’ list of top run-scorers since CricketEurope started compiling data in 2006, registering 4,767 at an average of 41.09 across 135 innings, contributing 28 half-centuries and 10 hundreds between 2006-2012.

The pair will be part of a 14-man panel making the trip to face Wales (July 31), England (August 1) and Scotland (August 2) at Newport CC – the English team will be captained by Darren Stevens, who amassed more than 22,000 runs for Kent before retiring in 2022 aged 46.

Former Ireland international John Anderson will captain the squad, which is coached Alan Lewis, and he said: “Everyone is really looking forward to the tour.

"We had a couple of excellent matches last year against England and Wales and it’s great to see the concept building. A lot of work has been done to get Veterans’ cricket going and all the players are excited and proud to be part of it and represent Ireland.”

Ireland’s manager Greg Molins added: “The tour has been made possible thanks to great sponsorship support from Bua Sportswear, Synova Captial, The Muscle Clinic, Sports Hub and LHW Financial Planning. We also would like to thank Cricket Ireland for the use of their High-Performance training facility at Abbotstown in preparation for the tournament. It’s been great for the players to be able to practice in the excellent facilities.”

Elsewhere, Lisburn and Waringstown meet in the Lagan Valley Steel Twenty20 Cup final at The Lawn tomorrow (3pm) while Donacloney Mill and Lurgan will contest the Twenty20 Trophy showpiece decider at the same venue (11am).

In the Robinson Services Premier League, this weekend marks the final round of pre-split fixtures with leaders Waringstown, Woodvale and Muckamore the only trio currently guaranteed a top-six spot. North Down, who have two matches remaining, are also in pole position to cement their place, but defending champions Instonians need to win both matches to stand a chance while CIYMS will certainly miss out – the duo are fighting for top-flight survival alongside Carrickfergus.

Carrick will host CIYMS at Middle Road this afternoon in what is a crunch clash at the bottom before travelling to Instonians – the results of those fixtures could go a long way to determining who faces the drop to Section One for next season.