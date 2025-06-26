Warren Deutrom admits 'it’s hard to explain my feelings' after decision to step down as Cricket Ireland CEO

Warren Deutrom admits “it’s hard to explain my feelings” after confirming he will step down as Cricket Ireland’s CEO later this summer.

During Deutrom’s tenure, which began in December 2006, Ireland has grown in stature in world cricket and in 2017 was awarded Full Member/Test status of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ireland recorded a historic first Test victory in March 2024, beating Afghanistan in their eighth match in the format – international powerhouses India took 25 attempts to win a maiden match while the Irish also bettered South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Deutrom has served in cricket administration roles for almost 30 years, including stints as head of events for both the ICC and England & Wales Cricket Board.

Warren Deutrom will step down from his role as Cricket Ireland CEO later this summer. (Photo by INPHO/Bryan Keane via Cricket Ireland)

He will step down at the end of August with Cricket Ireland saying they “will begin a comprehensive and thorough recruitment process to select the next CEO as we look forward to a renewed focus on future growth, success and sustainability”.

“It’s hard to explain my feelings since making this decision – the role of Cricket Ireland CEO has covered more than a third of my life and two-thirds of my professional career,” said Deutrom. “It has felt more like a vocation and a true labour of love than a mere job.

“The attainment of ICC Full Membership and Test status is the most significant achievement I’ll look back on with pride – indeed, if the first decade of my role was about trying to achieve ICC Full Membership/Test status, the next decade has been about trying to live up to that privilege.

"Today, with new ICC funding, with permanent infrastructure planned, a World Cup to co-host, a central contracts system for both men and women, and the European T20 Premier League on the horizon, I’m more confident than ever that the foundations are there to realise that new vision, so it’s the right time for me to hand over the baton.

“While the absolute highlights of the role are too numerous to mention, the most powerful memories I’ll take with me are of our Irish cricket family – the good people, the kind people, the mentors, the taskmasters, the wonderful colleagues, and the countless friends I am privileged to have made along the way.

"I look forward to saying a personal thanks to as many people as possible over the coming weeks.”

Brian MacNeice, Chair of Cricket Ireland, praised Deutrom’s “outstanding leadership” which helped bring the country to the next level.

“The measure of success for any CEO is: have they left the organisation in a better place than they found it,” he said. “There is no doubt Warren has achieved that.

"It’s obvious that cricket – and more specifically, Irish cricket – hasn’t just been a job for Warren, but rather a passion.

"He has driven some of the most significant achievements our sport has ever seen – especially the attainment of Full Membership of the ICC.

"He took over an embryonic organisation, led it through an unparalleled period of growth, managed the organisation through challenges such as the economic crash and Covid, and always maintained an eye on the big picture.

“A role like this invariably demands an extraordinary level of skill, dedication, enthusiasm and selflessness, three attributes Warren has in abundance.

"He ends his tenure with not only a list of achievements, but several substantial projects in development – such as the stadium and co-hosting of the T20 World Cup - that suggest a bright future for Irish cricket.