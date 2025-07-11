WATCH: Ireland international creates cricket history after picking up five wickets in as many deliveries
Campher, who has made over 100 appearances for Ireland across formats, started the unforgettable spell off by bowling Jared Wilson with the fifth ball of the 12th over and picked up another with the following delivery, trapping international team-mate Graham Hume lbw.
At the start of his next over, Campher completed his hat-trick when Andy McBrine was caught by Stephen Doheny, but the 26-year-old didn’t stop there, picking up further scalps of Robbie Millar and Josh Wilson.
Campher has previous for wicket-taking exploits – he collected four wickets from four balls against the Netherlands at the 2021 T20 World Cup, but went one better at Pembroke having returned from an injury which kept him out of Ireland’s recent series with West Indies.
"I actually don’t know!” laughed Campher when asked what had happened on Cricket Ireland's social media. “There was a change of over so I actually didn’t know what was happening.
"I just stuck to my guns, kept it really simple and luckily it went off. Performances aside, it has been really good to be back around the boys.
“When you get injured it’s a bit of a dark place when you’re going to the gym and things like that, so it has been really nice and I’ve been really enjoying myself.”
When asked if he would have been able to take six wickets in as many deliveries if given an opportunity, Campher said: “I don’t think so! It is what it is, you take the rough with the smooth!”
The Northern Knights finished second in the Inter-Provincial Trophy behind Leinster Lightning after winning four of their 12 matches throughout the competition.
In the most recent Festival which was hosted by Leinster, Simon Johnston’s side were beaten in all three fixtures, losing out by eight wickets to the North West Warriors on Tuesday before suffering defeat to Campher’s Munster Reds.
On Thursday, they were edged out by two wickets as Tim Tector (85) and older brother Harry Tector (48) helped Leinster chase down 188 with four balls – and two wickets – to spare.
