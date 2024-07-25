Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday marked a momentous moment for cricket on these shores as Stormont played host to its maiden Test match with Ireland facing Zimbabwe, and Andrew White reflected with pride on the journey that led to this “magnificent” occasion.

White, who now serves as Cricket Ireland’s Chair of National Men's Selectors, played 232 times for Ireland across 14 years – only six men have registered more appearances – and played a huge role in helping lay the platform for landmarks like the Belfast ground becoming the 123rd venue to host Test cricket.

The 44-year-old made his debut in July 2000 against the Netherlands and was part of the squad that dominated associate cricket over the next near two decades, winning four Intercontinental Cup crowns before earning Full Membership status in 2017, while they also shocked the world by making it to the Super Eight stage at the 2007 World Cup, famously beating Pakistan along the way.

Moments like that afternoon in Sabina Park helped instil belief that Ireland could one day follow the likes of cricketing powerhouses England, India and Australia onto the sport’s most prestigious stage.

Andrew White, who is now National Men's Selector at Cricket Ireland, playing for his country against England at Stormont in 2006. Eighteen years on, the Belfast venue has became the 123rd ground to host Test cricket. PIC: Presseye/Darren Kidd.

They made their Test debut in 2018 and six years later, Ireland’s cricketers are back on home soil in Belfast, much to White’s delight.

"I think for everybody involved in Irish cricket it's a huge day, specifically in the Northern Cricket Union,” he said. “You think of all those people, all the volunteers down the years who have spent so much time and put in so much effort to bring the players through.

"They've got the game to where it is today and it's a magnificent day all around. A lot of hard work has went in to get to this moment. As someone who came through that transition from the amateur game into the professional game, the work behind the scenes, the belief...going back 15 or 20 years, the belief that we could someday play Test cricket - it started with Adi Birrell and the players jumping on the back of his every word.

"With significant wins along the way you do start to believe and we felt invincible for a period of time in associate cricket. It has all culminated - the work on and off the pitch - with today."

White is still producing the goods for Instonians – he collected figures of 7/38 in a Gallagher Challenge Cup success against North Down earlier this season – and once again got the itch for international cricket when walking through Stormont’s gates on Thursday morning.

Ireland have already celebrated Test success, beating Afghanistan in their eighth match earlier this year, and this Zimbabwe clash provides a prime opportunity to follow it up with further glory.

"When I arrived this morning I thought this was a day I'd love to be out there,” added White. “I'm pleased to have played a small part in the journey and am delighted to see the boys out there in whites.

