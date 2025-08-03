West Indies international makes surprise appearance to play match-winning role for North Down

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 13:44 BST
Jermaine Blackwood, pictured celebrating his century against England in 2022, starred for North Down on Saturday. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)
West Indies international Jermaine Blackwood made a surprise appearance for North Down on Saturday afternoon, playing a match-winning role in their Premier League triumph against Lisburn.

Blackwood, who was standing in for injured overseas professional Mickey Copeland, has made 53 Test appearances, scoring three centuries, including two against England, and 18 fifties.

The 33-year-old, a top-order batsman, isn’t traditionally known for his bowling, only recording 10 or more overs twice throughout his Test career, but he made an instant impact at The Green by dismissing both Nigel Jones and Lisburn captain Neil Whitworth.

Kian Hilton (5/47) caused most of the damage as the visitors were bowled out for 177, and while Lisburn enjoyed some early success by reducing North Down to 57/3 in reply, it was Blackwood (52*) that steadied the ship alongside skipper Tyron Koen (63).

The pair shared a fourth-wicket partnership worth 109 to get their side over the line, ultimately winning by five wickets as the Comber outfit picked up just their fourth league win of the season.

Elsewhere, Instonians took a major step towards securing Premier League title glory as they came out on the right side of a thriller against rivals – and defending champions – Waringstown.

With the duo separated at the summit by only net run-rate entering Saturday’s showdown, both knew the importance of victory.

Ireland international Tom Mayes (4/29) led from the front with the ball for Waringstown as they dismissed Instonians for 199 – the Shaw’s Bridge outfit collapsed from 155/3.

The hosts endured their own batting troubles, losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 145/9, but while Morgan Topping (84) was at the crease, Waringstown held a glimmer of hope.

Topping contributed 40 runs in a final-wicket stand of 44 alongside James Mitchell, who played his role brilliantly by standing firm, and with the winning line in sight, Ben Rose picked up the crucial wicket, sealing an Inst win by 10 runs.

With only two matches remaining in the season and Instonians holding a superior net run-rate, Nikolai Smith’s side are now in pole position.

Templepatrick’s hopes of preserving top-flight status beyond one season took a mammoth blow as they fell to a 72-run defeat against Woodvale.

Ruhan Pretorius (136*) once again starred as the Ballygomartin Road side posted 302/6 in Ballyclare before the Northern Knights all-rounder also shone with the ball (4/48).

The loss means Templepatrick will now need to win three consecutive matches and hope for favourable results elsewhere to avoid relegation.

Neil Brand and Sam Gordon (both 118) shared a partnership of 209 in Muckamore’s 29-run win over CIYMS at Moylena, where Carson McCullough (101) struck a century of his own in a losing effort.

Marc Ellison (97) continued his fine season by top-scoring in CSNI’s 47-run win over Cliftonville Academy.

