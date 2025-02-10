Ireland wrapped up their third Test win in a row as spinner Matthew Humphreys starred with a six-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Left-armer Humphreys took two of the three wickets needed to finish things off on the final day, trapping Newman Nyamhuri lbw before bowling top-scorer Wessly Madhevere for 84.

Madhevere had been Zimbabwe’s best hope of pursuing a tricky target of 292 but his departure effectively ended their hopes of running things close, as they fell to a 63-run loss.

Humphreys finished with outstanding second-innings figures of six for 57, a new Test best for Ireland, but it fell to Andy McBrine to complete the win.

Matthew Humphreys’ wicket celebration during victory for Ireland over Zimbabwe. (Photo by Cricket Ireland)

McBrine, who previously held the Irish bowling record, cleaned up Richard Ngarava to complete an accomplished all-round display from the 31-year-old that included four wickets and 106 runs in the match.

Having waited until their eighth Test to experience a first victory at this level, Andy Balbirnie’s side have now racked up a hat-trick of wins having seen off the same opposition in Belfast last summer and Afghanistan in early 2024.

"We’ve been good, I think, over the last three Tests,” said Ireland captain Balbirnie. “We’ve won Test matches when we’ve been down and out.

"It shows a lot of character about our group...as a playing group we’ve been through quite a lot.

"I think that adds to your character and adds to your resilience, I think we’ve seen that in the last couple of Test matches.”

Balbirnie opened up on the Ireland approach to the Test experience.

"We don’t know when our next Test match is going to be, so we’ve got to enjoy it while we can and make sure that we’re smiling,” said Balbirnie. "Sometimes the game will get away from us and we’re going to lose games of cricket but we’ve just got to be pretty consistent in enjoying the game and making sure we’re having fun while we’re doing it.”

