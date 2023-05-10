News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

William Porterfield joins Cricket Ireland board

Former Ireland captain William Porterfield has been appointed as an independent director of the Cricket Ireland board.

By PA Sport Staff
Published 10th May 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read

Porterfield retired last year after 310 appearances for his country across formats, departing as the second highest run-scorer in Irish history as well as their first Test captain.

He is now back in an administrative capacity, as one of four new appointees to the board. Porterfield’s nomination came at the organisation’s AGM, during which accounts for 2022 were accepted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In all Cricket Ireland sustained a loss of 176,184 euros, despite a sharp rise in increasing income by nearly 50 per cent to 12.9million euros.

William Porterfield has swapped the bat for an administrative role as he joins Cricket Ireland boardWilliam Porterfield has swapped the bat for an administrative role as he joins Cricket Ireland board
William Porterfield has swapped the bat for an administrative role as he joins Cricket Ireland board
Most Popular

Chief financial officer Andrew May said: “While our income grew significantly, our cost base also grew by approximately 3.5m euros, which was a combination of our largest ever season, significant inflationary pressure and ongoing dependence on costly temporary infrastructure to deliver our fixture obligations.

“In 2023, we come to the end of our current funding cycle with the ICC and, while the year will be a challenge financially, we are very optimistic about the financial stability of the organisation in 2024 and beyond.”

Related topics:William PorterfieldIrelandAGM