Porterfield retired last year after 310 appearances for his country across formats, departing as the second highest run-scorer in Irish history as well as their first Test captain.

He is now back in an administrative capacity, as one of four new appointees to the board. Porterfield’s nomination came at the organisation’s AGM, during which accounts for 2022 were accepted.

In all Cricket Ireland sustained a loss of 176,184 euros, despite a sharp rise in increasing income by nearly 50 per cent to 12.9million euros.

Chief financial officer Andrew May said: “While our income grew significantly, our cost base also grew by approximately 3.5m euros, which was a combination of our largest ever season, significant inflationary pressure and ongoing dependence on costly temporary infrastructure to deliver our fixture obligations.