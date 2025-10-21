David Magill Coaching Awards presented at Mary Peters Trust Athletes Academy reception

By Rosemary Allister
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 10:32 BST
Joan Magill with her daughters Denise and Joanne and son-in-law Leo McGurk were special guests at a Mary Peters Trust Athletes Academy evening on 20th October which also honoured David Magill Coaching Award winners.

2025 marked the third year of these coaching awards which were set up by the Magill Family alongside the Mary Peters Trust, in memory of Belfast pole-vaulter, businessman and hotelier David Magill.

The coach specific funding awards enable young sports people to move forward in their sporting career and embark on relevant coaching courses to help other up and coming athletes.

In total almost 170 young athletes from across Northern Ireland representing 32 different sports, from tennis, judo, swimming and hockey to athletics, sailing and squash have received funding awards from the Mary Peters Trust in 2025. Their achievements were celebrated at the special Athletes’ Academy event held at Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

Georgia McCoy (centre) collects her David Magill Coaching Award from Lady Mary Peters (2nd right) and Magill family members from left Denise, Joan and Joanne.placeholder image
The reception, which also marked the Trust’s 50th anniversary, featured a Q&A chat with former Irish international tennis player Conor Niland who was interviewed by tennis coach Jim Watt, alongside presentations by Swim Ulster’s Mark Stoops, BBC presenter and journalist Claire McCollum and digital creator and coach Louise Brogan.

Athletes are nominated and then selected following a rigorous process and each receive financial and general support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers and ultimately achieve their individual goals.

