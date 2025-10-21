David Magill Coaching Awards presented at Mary Peters Trust Athletes Academy reception

Joan Magill with her daughters Denise and Joanne and son-in-law Leo McGurk were special guests at a Mary Peters Trust Athletes Academy evening on 20th October which also honoured David Magill Coaching Award winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025 marked the third year of these coaching awards which were set up by the Magill Family alongside the Mary Peters Trust, in memory of Belfast pole-vaulter, businessman and hotelier David Magill.

The coach specific funding awards enable young sports people to move forward in their sporting career and embark on relevant coaching courses to help other up and coming athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total almost 170 young athletes from across Northern Ireland representing 32 different sports, from tennis, judo, swimming and hockey to athletics, sailing and squash have received funding awards from the Mary Peters Trust in 2025. Their achievements were celebrated at the special Athletes’ Academy event held at Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

Georgia McCoy (centre) collects her David Magill Coaching Award from Lady Mary Peters (2nd right) and Magill family members from left Denise, Joan and Joanne.

The reception, which also marked the Trust’s 50th anniversary, featured a Q&A chat with former Irish international tennis player Conor Niland who was interviewed by tennis coach Jim Watt, alongside presentations by Swim Ulster’s Mark Stoops, BBC presenter and journalist Claire McCollum and digital creator and coach Louise Brogan.