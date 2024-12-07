Defending champion Mark Allen beaten by Si Jiahui at Snooker Shoot Out
Chinese woman Bai achieved an impressive victory in a televised ranking event match for the first time on Friday over Jamie Clarke, but tasted defeat to compatriot Zhang Anda by a 65-12 score.
Allen had won this tournament last December, but crashed out at Mattioli Arena after a 36-8 defeat to Si Jiahui.
Shaun Murphy had a day to forget after he lost 73-0 to Dave Gilbert.
Neil Robertson had no such issues despite a nervy 59-49 win over Jackson Page, who missed a yellow for victory late on.